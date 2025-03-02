Billy Bolt wins 2025 SuperEnduro World Championship

The reverse-grid race two saw Billy skilfully pick his way through the pack to move up into second place at the end of lap one. A mistake by race leader Jonny Walker resulted in the hard-charging Bolt catching his rival, creating a closely fought battle for the lead on the technically demanding track. After steering his FE 350 into the lead on lap four, Billy didn’t look back – extending his advantage to the chequered flag.

After taking the holeshot in race one, Billy was untouchable. Delivering a masterclass of SuperEnduro riding, Bolt opened up a gap from the front and ultimately lapped up to fifth place on his way to a dominant victory.

After topping timed practice by well over two seconds over his nearest rival, Bolt went into SuperPole full of confidence and fired up to secure pole position. It didn’t quite go all his way however, but a couple of small mistakes didn’t slow his pace, and the FE 350 racer took the win by one and a half seconds.

In taking his second race win of the night, Bolt earned enough points to secure the 2025 crown, his fifth consecutive SuperEnduro title.

With his FE 350 proudly displaying a gold number one plate for race three, Billy had nothing to lose. As the race unfolded however, it was clear it wouldn’t be easy for the Husqvarna star. A four-way battle for the win raged on throughout the race, with the lead changing hands multiple times. Ultimately, it was Billy who came out on top, demonstrating his skill, speed, and ability to perform under pressure as he completed the clean sweep of race victories in front of his home fans.

The seventh and final round of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set to be held in Lievin, France on 8 March.

Billy Bolt: “It’s been an incredible night here in Newcastle tonight. I know I came here into my home round with a good advantage but you can never take things for granted in SuperEnduro. The boys were pushing really hard tonight, especially in that last race – I think they thought that as I had won the title, I might ease off a little. Of course, I gave it my all as usual and was able to come out with three race wins. The crowd here have been amazing and I want to thank everyone who has supported me this season. Five titles in a row is fantastic. There’s still one round to go and you can be sure I won’t be backing down there either, I’ll be looking to finish the series on a high next weekend in France.”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 6, United Kingdom

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63pts

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 48pts

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 45pts

4. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 45pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 32pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 7:14.394

2. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 11 laps, 7:28.260

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 11 laps, 7:45.213

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:49.887

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 6:56.442

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 6:58.717

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 10 laps, 6:52.237

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 10 laps, 6:55.557

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 10 laps, 7:00.451

Championship Standings (After Round 6)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 366pts

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 266pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 239pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 227pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 190pts