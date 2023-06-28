BMW Motorrad integrates motorbike rental platform Rent A Ride

Munich. Following the motto “Moments becoming memories is FUEL FOR LIFE”, the motorbike rental platform FUEL FOR LIFE now offers a one-stop shop for motorcycling enthusiasts looking for motorbike experiences all over the world.

The integration of Rent A Ride in FUEL FOR LIFE (https://www.fuelforlife.bmw-motorrad.com/de/rental.html) provides customers from all over the world with access to an extended range of services, while the booking process ensures an optimised user experience. As a result, Rent A Ride now combines a new look and feel with an impressive breadth of offerings. With currently 315 BMW Motorrad partners in 26 countries and nearly 2,000 BMW rental motorbikes available for hire in pristine condition, customers can be sure of finding just the right offer to suit their individual needs.

Moreover, Rent A Ride is not just a platform where motorbike enthusiasts can rent their dream motorbike for a weekend or a holiday: it also offers the opportunity to test ride motorbikes extensively for a longer period of time before making a purchase decision.

“With FUEL FOR LIFE, we’re offering motorbike fans a comprehensive range of experiences under a single roof: motorbike rental, travel, training, events, and routes set in some of the most spectacular places in the world. The newly integrated experience Rent A Ride with numerous new features is a best-in-segment rental platform. The appropriate rider equipment and practical accessories can be booked at the same time if required. This makes it even easier and more convenient for our customers,” says Stephan Reiff, Head of BMW Motorrad Customer, Brand and Sales.

The simple way to rent BMW motorbikes, rider equipment and accessories.

Customers can find the BMW motorcycle of their choice in just a few clicks. Furthermore, suitable rider equipment and accessories such as panniers or a navigation device can be booked additionally when renting the motorbike.

The system enables binding real-time booking of rental motorbikes, showing the desired rental period at the destination including direct availability of the desired motorbike. Motorcycles can be rented for a period of between one day and a maximum of 28 days. Certified

BMW Motorrad rental partners with trained dealership personnel ensure a professional handover of the motorcycle directly at the booking location.

Rent A Ride offers great potential in the tourism sector, too: motorcycle-loving holidaymakers can simply book a motorbike locally during their stay. Feel like crossing a mountain pass on a

BMW R 1250 GS or exploring your holiday destination in laid-back style with zero emissions on a BMW CE 04 e-scooter? Everything is possible. The booking can be combined with a predefined route that takes you past the most interesting sights and is already stored on the BMW Motorrad navigation device.

Explore faraway countries by motorbike or try out the world’s most spectacular race tracks.

FUEL FOR LIFE offers motorcycling enthusiasts all over the world the chance to experience unforgettable moments. Motorbike fans can currently choose from some 50 unique travel, training and event experiences. These are offered through more than 20 partners in more than 18 countries, with more than 70 dates currently available. Since it is a constantly growing platform, new partners and experiences are being added all the time.

Whether on-road or off-road, over winding mountain passes or along the most beautiful coastal roads – in countries such as Australia, Thailand, South Africa, Korea, Spain, Italy and Germany – premium partners provide an all-round carefree package for the journey. The principle is simple: arrive, get on the motorbike, and off you go. The FUEL FOR LIFE partners take care of the route, overnight stays and catering. Certified BMW Motorrad instructors accompany small groups, providing tips and tricks on motorcycling.

Motorbike enthusiasts get the chance to get a pure adrenaline kick on a racetrack training course or off-road on an enduro training course. They can discover their own personal limits and acquire key skills for safe and challenging riding. The selected training courses take place on world-renowned race tracks throughout Europe or at selected enduro parks. In the event category, motorcycling enthusiasts will find VIP tickets to Superbike World Championship races – including access to the pit lane and paddock – and also festival tickets. Participants do not require a driving licence to get take part in events with a great community.

Thrilling routes are available and everything is perfectly organised.

FUEL FOR LIFE provides free route tips for those who prefer to set off on their own. Routes are individually tailored to take in regional highlights and include sightseeing and accommodation tips as well as excellent places to stop for a meal along the way. Customers simply download the relevant GPX files. A skill level is shown for each of the one-day and multi-day tours. The range of routes is currently being expanded and will include many more international options in the future.