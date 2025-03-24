Brilliant Benistant third overall at MXGP of Europe

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant has picked up his first overall podium result of the season with a fantastic third overall at the MXGP of Europe. Competing on home soil at the renowned Saint Jean d’Angely circuit in France, Benistant charged to an impressive 5-2 result in front of an enthusiastic home crowd, who turned out in their thousands to watch round three of the 2025 campaign.

Heavy overnight rain affected the morning’s EMX Championship races, but by the time the MX2 class took to the line for their first race, track conditions were almost perfect. The stony hillside circuit had dried out nicely with plenty of lines developing, and the third round of the 2025 MX2 World Championship proved to be an exciting Grand Prix.

On Saturday, Benistant picked up his second consecutive Qualifying Race win to give him first gate pick for both of Sunday’s races. The Frenchman then started well in Race One, running as high as fourth early on before being shuffled back to seventh. A few laps later, Benistant regrouped and began working his way forward. First, he passed his teammate Karlis Reisulis, then held off reigning MX2 World Champion Kay de Wolf to place fifth in the opening race of the day.

Another strong start in Race Two saw Benistant run fourth early on before he took the lead on lap seven to the delight of the French crowd. The 22-year-old then fended off multiple challenges from Andrea Adamo before relinquishing the lead with five laps to go. Benistant kept the pressure on Adamo until the final corner but was unable to find a way back into first. In finishing second, Benistant claimed his best race and overall results of the season so far, and moves up to fifth in the MX2 World Championship standings.

The MXGP of Europe saw Elzinga deliver a consistent set of results, with his 14th in Race One being improved upon in Race Two when the Dutchman placed 12th. Elzinga placed 13th overall on the day and now sits 18th in the series standings.

Reisulis claimed the holeshot in Race One and led the way for two laps before slipping downfield for an eventual 11th. Eager to make amends in Race Two, a first-turn crash followed by a bigger fall later in the race restricted Reisulis to a 16th place finish, claiming 15th on the day. Despite his challenging day in France, the Latvian moves up the series standings to 11th.

The FIM Motocross World Championship will now take a weekend off before resuming with round four at the deep sand circuit of Riola Sardo in Sardegna over the weekend of April 5-6.

Thibault Benistant

3rd MXGP of Europe, 38-points

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 111-points

“Today was a little bit up and down but it ended really good. My start in Race One was good but I dropped back a little before repassing those guys. Then I had another decent start in Race Two and felt good, my speed was high and the fans were amazing. I tangled with a lapped rider at one point but still managed to battle for the win right to the end. Overall, there are plenty of positives to take away from today, and this season so far, so now it’s onto Riola for the next GP.”

Rick Elzinga

13th MXGP of Europe, 16-points

18th MX2 Championship Standings, 42-points

“We’re getting there step by step. I struggled on this track but as the weekend went on, I felt better and better. My results are improving slowly and we’ll soon be back to where I should be inside the top 10 and pushing for the top five. We’re making progress and to be in the fight up front I need better starts and a little more speed. But we’re getting there.”

Karlis Reisulis

15th MXGP of Europe, 15-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 58-points

“My first race wasn’t so bad. I holeshot that one so that was really good but I struggled to find my rhythm. I had another good start in the second moto but crashed on the first lap. I was riding well but then crashed again and my bike hit me, so it wasn’t a good end to the weekend. For the next GP I’ll aim to bounce back and run up front like I know I can.”