British Superbike Championship Donington Park accident claims life

October 7, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on British Superbike Championship Donington Park accident claims life

2020 Honda BSB CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport family is mourning the death of Chrissy Rouse (GBR). The 26-year-old Briton passed away on Thursday, succumbing to the serious injuries suffered last weekend in an accident in the British Superbike Championship at Donington Park (GBR). It was with great dismay and sadness that BMW Motorrad Motorsport received the news of Rouse’s death.

Rouse was a valued member of the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family for several years. In 2020, he won the title in the British National Superstock 1000 Championship with the Crowe Performance BMW Team. This season, Rouse had been riding for the Crowe Performance BMW Team in the British Superbike Championship.

 

The whole BMW Motorrad Motorsport community wishes to express its heartfelt condolences to Rouse’s family, friends and team. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

