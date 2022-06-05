Charges Back to Top-Five Finish at Road America

Gagne once again set the pace, topping the timesheets in every session en route to his fourth pole position in four tries this season. He got a great start and made the pass for the lead going into Turn 5, but he and his title rival went off track and unfortunately, Gagne had a tip-over in the gravel. The defending champion rejoined the race at the back of the field and threw down some consistently fast laps to make his way to fifth on the final lap, scoring some valuable points in the title chase.

Petersen also showed speed straight away, qualifying second to start next to his teammate on the front row. He narrowly missed the holeshot, and then took over the lead on that opening lap as his teammate and title rival went off track in Turn 5. Petersen was running a good pace up front and holding off his fellow Yamaha rider until a technical issue on Lap 5 had him withdrawing from the race.

The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team looks to come back swinging in tomorrow’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at Road America on Sunday, June 5.