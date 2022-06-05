Charges Back to Top-Five Finish at Road America

Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne charged back through the pack to score a top-five finish after a tip-over on the opening lap of today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 1 at Road America. His teammate Cameron Petersen was leading the race in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, but unfortunately retired early with a technical issue.
Gagne once again set the pace, topping the timesheets in every session en route to his fourth pole position in four tries this season. He got a great start and made the pass for the lead going into Turn 5, but he and his title rival went off track and unfortunately, Gagne had a tip-over in the gravel. The defending champion rejoined the race at the back of the field and threw down some consistently fast laps to make his way to fifth on the final lap, scoring some valuable points in the title chase.
Petersen also showed speed straight away, qualifying second to start next to his teammate on the front row. He narrowly missed the holeshot, and then took over the lead on that opening lap as his teammate and title rival went off track in Turn 5. Petersen was running a good pace up front and holding off his fellow Yamaha rider until a technical issue on Lap 5 had him withdrawing from the race.
The Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing Team looks to come back swinging in tomorrow’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at Road America on Sunday, June 5.
“Our Yamaha R1s and riders have been performing flawlessly all weekend. Unfortunately, Jake got together with (Danilo) Petrucci and fell in the gravel trap, but he did a great job to pick up the bike and run the fastest laps of the race to finish fifth.
“Cameron has been right on schedule with his progression and has been performing great. He was leading the race and looking poised to win when his bike suddenly stopped. We are investigating the source of the technical issue and will be ready for tomorrow no matter what the weather brings.”
“Both Cam and I got off to a great start but unfortunately got into Turn 5 with another rider and fell in the gravel. Luckily we picked it up and salvaged some points today. These Yamahas are still in winning form and we look to come back tomorrow.”
“I got a good start and was starting to get into a good race pace, and was feeling confident. A couple of laps before halfway, I went into Turn 5 and the bike stopped, and unfortunately, couldn’t finish the race. Yeah, it’s a shame, but that’s racing sometimes. We’ve had a good pace all weekend and we keep progressing. I’m looking forward to tomorrow no matter what the conditions bring.”