Consistent finishes earned by Korie Steede and Craig DeLong at Round 3 of U.S. Sprint Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede and Craig DeLong raced to consistent finishes in Round 3 of the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series at the Fox Squirrel Ridge Round in Pelham, Georgia.

The Pro Women Class saw Steede set the second-fastest time aboard her Husqvarna FC 250 on Saturday despite a heavy fall, followed by a consistent third position on Sunday, which saw her salvage P3 on combined times overall for the round.

Steede recalled. “It was a big one, I was ready to get in the truck and head home, so it definitely took the wind out of my sails, but I’m happy to salvage a decent finish here, and a big thanks to the team and my mechanic for working super-hard.” “I had a big get-off in the opening test, so I’m really just thankful to be up and walking after that,”“It was a big one, I was ready to get in the truck and head home, so it definitely took the wind out of my sails, but I’m happy to salvage a decent finish here, and a big thanks to the team and my mechanic for working super-hard.”

Equipped with the Husqvarna FX 350 in the Pro 1 ranks, DeLong posted a fourth-place finish overall across the Fox Squirrel Ridge weekend, noting that improvements have been made, although increased speed is the aim to work himself into winning contention.

commented DeLong. “We had competitive times on Saturday, although we need to find more speed on Sunday to stay in the mix. These Sprints keep you on your toes – the class and pace are constantly evolving.” “This event was another step in the right direction,”“We had competitive times on Saturday, although we need to find more speed on Sunday to stay in the mix. These Sprints keep you on your toes – the class and pace are constantly evolving.”

Pro 1 Class Results

1. Johnny Girroir, KTM

2. Cody Barnes, Honda

3. Liam Draper, Yamaha

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Pro Women Class Results

1. Tayla Jones, Honda

2. Rachel Gutish, Sherco