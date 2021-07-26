Daniels Returns to the AFT Production Twins Podium at Port Royal

Dallas got off to a good start from the front row of the AFT Production Twins Main Event and was in the mix up front. Holding down third, it turned into a three-way battle for second with Daniels coming out on top. The 18-year-old was able to build a bit of a cushion and remain unchallenged for the runner-up finish. After scoring the win at the Atlanta SuperTT in his Twins debut earlier this season, the Illinois rider continues to impress by keeping his podium streak rolling in his first Half-Mile race on the twin.

In the AFT Singles Main Event, Rush got off to a good start from the second row of the grid to third. He was battling in a multi-rider pack for that final podium spot and was able to take third and build a bit of a gap early on in the race. As the track got slicker, he was reeled back into the multi-rider fray and shuffled to sixth, where he would finish. Daniels, who was pulling double duty, didn’t get the result he was looking for in his Semi and started from the third row of the grid. He had a decent start in ninth and advanced to eighth but ultimately shuffled back a position.

It was a roller-coaster day for the Mission SuperTwins team, who showed speed earlier in the day when the track had some grip. Carlile had a good first session of practice in third, and Beach was right on the heels of the top three riders in his Semi. Unfortunately, the track changed for the Main Event, and both riders struggled in the slippery conditions. Beach ended the night inside the top 10 in ninth and Carlile 13th.

Estenson Racing heads to Weedsport, New York, on August 13-14 for the New York Short Track doubleheader at Weedsport Speedway.