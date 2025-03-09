Daytona 200 Title with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati

Ducati and Josh Herrin aim to earn their third consecutive Daytona 200 victory on the Panigale V2.

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 6, 2025 — Ducati North America and Josh Herrin, the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion, return to defend their Daytona 200 title at Daytona International Speedway on March 6-8, 2025.

In this year’s event, Herrin will compete aboard the Panigale V2 for the Celtic/Economy Lube & Tire by Warhorse HSBK Ducati team, aiming for Ducati’s third consecutive and Herrin’s fourth overall Daytona 200 victory. Herrin’s achievements at Daytona include wins in 2010, 2023, and 2024, solidifying his status among the event’s most accomplished competitors. He also secured Time Attack pole positions in both 2022 and 2023.

Beyond Daytona, Herrin is the reigning MotoAmerica Superbike Champion and a former MotoAmerica Supersport Champion. He showcases his versatility and success across multiple disciplines aboard a Panigale V4 R.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati – #2)

“Heading into Daytona with the Warhorse Celtic HSBK Racing Ducati team, I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the Panigale V2 for the Daytona 200. The goal is pretty simple—putting the Ducati on the top step and giving the fans a show they won’t forget.

“We’re coming here with two wins in a row and three total Daytona 200 wins, so it’s always an event that I look forward to. This race is legendary, and we’re coming in with a stacked team and incredible support, but I can’t thank them enough.”

Jason Chinnock – CEO, Ducati North America

“Josh Herrin’s return to the Daytona 200 reaffirms his skill, determination, and the strength of our Panigale V2. His back-to-back victories showcase his incredible talent and the competitive spirit that defines Ducati. We encourage all race fans to cheer him on as he aims for a historic third consecutive win, and we can’t wait to see him push the limits again at this world-renowned event.”