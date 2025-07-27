De Wolf Lands Fifth in Loket as Everts Focuses on Comeback

Kay de Wolf claimed fifth overall with 6-4 finishes at the MXGP of Czech Republic, as Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing took on a demanding fourteenth round of the MX2 World Championship without the injured Liam Everts.

Loket, a legendary stop on the MXGP calendar since 1995, offered up its trademark test of precision and bravery once more. Built into a steep hillside and carved into evolving hardpack soil, the circuit was as technical as ever – especially following heavy rainfall on Saturday that gave way to blue skies and winds on race day. As the surface dried and broke down, the track grew bumpier and more unpredictable, keeping riders on the edge of traction and constantly on alert.

Kay de Wolf entered Sunday in strong form, having qualified third on Saturday – a promising start to the weekend. In race one on Sunday, de Wolf launched from mid-pack and rounded the first turn in ninth. After climbing to seventh on the opening lap, he set about chasing the leaders – but a small crash on lap four saw him drop back to eleventh. Undeterred, he regrouped quickly and began clawing back positions. By the closing laps, he surged past rivals Lata and Benistant to secure sixth at the flag – a solid salvage job that added 15 points to his weekend tally.

As the wind picked up and clouds hovered overhead, race two brought a renewed sense of urgency. De Wolf didn’t get the cleanest start but moved into eighth early and found his rhythm. Showing calculated aggression, he sliced through the field – overtaking McLellan and then Farres to move into fourth by lap ten. Though a podium challenge was out of reach, the Dutchman rode with conviction, pushing all the way to the flag to lock in fourth and fifth overall for the day.

While the weekend wasn’t the podium outing the team had hoped for, it was a determined and professional effort – with valuable points banked as the MX2 title race enters its final phase. With six rounds remaining, Kay de Wolf holds third in the MX2 World Championship standings on 606 points – just twelve behind second-placed Andrea Adamo. Liam Everts remains sixth despite missing the past two rounds.

Husqvarna-mounted riders also shone across the EMX support classes in Loket, highlighting the depth of emerging talent choosing Husqvarna machinery at the start of their careers.

In EMX2T, Andrea Rossi raced to second overall with 6-2 finishes, climbing to P2 in the championship standings. In EMX85, Sweden’s Max Lindström secured fifth overall (6-8), while the EMX65 class delivered a double podium – with France’s Liam Morette finishing second (2-3) and Norway’s Haakon Ronning third (3-5). A strong showing from the next generation on the European stage.

Next up, the series heads to the deep sand of Lommel for the MXGP of Flanders on 3-4 August – a favourite hunting ground for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It wasn’t the result we came here for, but I’m proud of how we turned things around after race one. Loket is always a tricky place – the track changes so much throughout the weekend, and it really keeps you on your toes. After the crash in the first moto, I just tried to reset and focus on what I could control. The second race was a lot stronger, and I felt like I was riding well – just ran out of time to get closer to the podium. Still, we took good points and we’re right there in the championship. Now it’s full focus on Lommel – I’m excited for that one.”

#72 – Liam Everts: “It’s tough watching the races from the sidelines, especially knowing how much work we’ve put into this season. The crash in Finland was a big setback, but right now my focus is fully on recovery and coming back stronger. I want to thank everyone for the support – from the team to the fans – it really means a lot during times like this!”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Fourteen:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 47pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 41pts; 3. Mathis Valin (Kawasaki) 40pts; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35pts; 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 33pts; DNS. Liam Everts (Husqvarna);

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 33:58.976; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:15.525; 3. Mathis Valin (Kawasaki) 34:20.317; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:28.350; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:33.372; DNS. Liam Everts (Husqvarna)

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 33:59.404; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:06.963; 3. Mathis Valin (Kawasaki) 34:10.275; 4. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:14.636; 8. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:44.901; DNS. Liam Everts (Husqvarna)

MX2 – Standings:

1. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 665pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 618pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 606pts; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 520pts; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 464pts; 35. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;