Ducati and Troy Lee Designs join forces in the AMA Supercross paddock to prepare for the Desmo450 MX’s arrival in North America

The partnership marks the first step in preparing for the arrival of the Ducati Desmo450 MX in the American market ahead of its upcoming racing debut in the AMA Championship

Starting with the first round of the Anaheim Supercross, scheduled for January 11, 2025, Troy Lee Designs will be in the paddock with Ducati colors and exhibit a Ducati Desmo450 MX prototype

The first motocross bike made in Borgo Panigale will arrive at selected North American dealers starting in July 2025

Anaheim, CA, January 10, 2025—In a historic moment for both Ducati and American off-road racing, Ducati and Troy Lee Designs have announced a groundbreaking partnership, marking the Borgo Panigale company’s intention to enter Supercross off-road racing in the USA with the Ducati Desmo450 MX, a first for the company. This also marks the Desmo450 MX’s first public appearance in the United States, setting the stage for an iconic chapter in Ducati’s off-road racing history.



The first step in this partnership is the presence of the Troy Lee Designs team in Ducati Red at eight rounds of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, starting from Anaheim on January 11. The team will also have a special display at COTA MotoGP on Ducati Island, an exclusive fan experience that serves as a hub for Ducatista during the US-based MotoGP race. The American team will exhibit a protoype of Desmo450 MX in the Supercross paddock, with special graphics created by the well-known Californian designer.



“We are super stoked to be partnering with Ducati, one of the most prestigious brands in motorcycling,” stated Troy Lee, founder of Troy Lee Designs. “Racing is core to our brand and enables us to develop our products for safety at the highest performance levels. I look forward to making history together with this partnership.”



For this pivotal moment in supercross history, nine-time MX World Champion, Ducati rider, and brand ambassador Tony Cairoli will join Ducati Corse Off-Road General Manager Paolo Ciabatti and other members of the Ducati team for this groundbreaking announcement over the weekend.



Representatives of Ducati North America will also be present at each stop of this “tour,” where they will be able to provide the public with information on the first “made in Borgo Panigale” motocross bike, which will be available on the North American market starting in July 2025.



A Unique Bike in the Motocross Segment

The Desmo450 MX is the only motocross bike in the world equipped with a Desmodromic valve timing system. This system, also used by Ducati in MotoGP and WorldSBK, allows for higher RPM than a traditional spring system. This enables riders to reduce the number of gear changes between corners and, more importantly, at the start—a critical phase of the race where advantages can be made. Another unique feature of the Desmo450 MX is its extremely advanced electronics, derived from that used by Ducati in MotoGP, which represents a unique innovation in off-road competition.



Troy Lee Designs Ducati – Tour schedule