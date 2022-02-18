Ducati Presents the Limited and Numbered XDiavel Nera Edition: Elegance. Unlimited

2022 Ducati XDiavel S Guide

Made-in-Italy design and craftsmanship combine with technology and innovation in a motorcycle made by Ducati in partnership with Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion Business Unit

The XDiavel Nera will be produced in a limited-edition, numbered series of 500 units: it is characterized by elegant “Black on Black” livery and by a special customizable saddle made of Pelle Frau®

The possibility to choose between five different colors for the saddle and the delivery of a key ring and a matching document holder enrich the personality of a motorcycle that makes individualization a distinctive feature

The XDiavel is Ducati’s techno-cruiser that expresses the power of opposites, combining the relaxed pace typical of the “cruiser” world with the sporty ride and thrilling performance of a Ducati

Borgo Panigale (BO) / Tolentino (MC), February 17, 2022 – The partnership between two brand ambassadors of Made-in-Italy design — Ducati and Poltrona Frau — has led to the creation of a fascinating project: the Ducati XDiavel Nera.

The XDiavel Nera project comes to life from the values ​​shared by the two companies: passion for design, craftsmanship tradition, the use of cutting-edge technologies and an aptitude for innovation. The result is a motorcycle that is unique in its character and aesthetics, which communicate Italian design. The bike will be produced in a numbered edition limited to 500 units.

Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Centro Stile Ducati : “The XDiavel Nera project was born from the encounter between two Italian excellences. Ducati and Poltrona Frau are two brands with a unique history, they share a passion for beauty and well-made objects, they are strongly Italian and make craftsmanship a distinctive element, always supporting it with sophisticated technological solutions and the use of high-quality materials. The XDiavel Nera perfectly summarizes the values ​​that unite Ducati and Poltrona Frau. It is a unique motorcycle with an unmistakable identity, a splendid expression of the excellence of Made in Italy “.

Poltrona Frau is a leading company in high-end furniture and an ambassador of Italian excellence all over the world. The collaboration with Ducati, introduced with the Ducati Scrambler Club Italia project, benefits from the experience gained over the years by the Interiors in Motion area of ​​Poltrona Frau. The Interiors in Motion Business Unit specializes in the creation, construction and supply of distinctive leather interiors in the premium automotive, aviation, rail transport and offshore navigation sectors.

Giovanni Maiolo, Poltrona Frau Interiors in Motion Business Unit Director: “There is great satisfaction for the work done together with Ducati on the XDiavel Nera. We are proud to be part of this 100% Italian project that has fascinated us from the very beginning and has given us the opportunity to once again demonstrate our know-how and our ability to design in co-design projects by combining innovation and craftsmanship.”

The new XDiavel Nera is characterized by “Black on Black” livery in which gloss and matte black portions alternate. This livery makes the XDiavel even sportier and is also reflected in a dedicated jet helmet, which owners of the XDiavel Nera can order together with the bike. The bike is also enriched by style details that enhance its aesthetics, such as brake calipers and engine head covers in the Ducati Red color and lightened and fully machined forged rims, painted in gloss black.

The most recognizable part of the XDiavel Nera is the special seat made of Pelle Frau®: a soft natural leather saddled by hand, the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau. It is available in 5 different colors (Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of “X” engraved through a sophisticated laser process, in honor of the name of the bike.

The Ducati XDiavel is a motorcycle with a strong personality that focuses heavily on the concept of individualization. In this project, the possibility of customization is expressed through the choice of a preferred color for the seat, to which has been added a wider comfort saddle and a backrest, also in Pelle Frau® leather, suitable for traveling with a passenger without sacrificing style.

The 500 Ducatisti enthusiasts who order an XDiavel Nera will also receive an exclusive key ring and document holder made of Pelle Frau® leather, in the color matching what they have chosen for their saddle.

The XDiavel is the result of a crossover between two different universes. On the one hand, the relaxed pace at low speeds typical of the “cruiser” world and on the other, the sporty riding and exhilarating performance of the Ducati world. The perfect expression of this mix is given by the characteristics of the Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which, in combination with the final belt drive, ensures smooth delivery at low revs and a full curve up to the highest revs. The Testastretta DVT 1262, clearly visible in the center of the bike, delivers a maximum power output of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 93.7 lb-ft at 5,000 rpm.

The chassis of the bike, the reduced height from the ground of the saddle (29.7 inches / 755 mm) and the forward position of the footpegs are designed to offer great riding ease and comfort when traveling at low speed in complete relaxation and, at the same time, maximum fun in sporty riding. The combination of the tubular steel trellis frame, the front and rear suspension and the chassis dimensions allows agility and controllability of the front axle, guaranteeing surprising handling.

The XDiavel Nera is equipped at the rear with a 240 mm wide tire mounted on a rim with an 8” channel that makes the bike easily recognizable from any angle, becoming a highly distinctive style element. The particular profile of the tire also allows a maximum lean angle of 40°, an unthinkable value for a motorcycle of this type. The braking system is powerful and modular and is equipped, like the whole Ducati range, with Cornering ABS. At the front it features Brembo monobloc M50 calipers and two 320 mm discs, while at the rear we find a single 265 mm disc.

The lighting system is full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system on the front that is easily recognizable and of great visual impact. The XDiavel Nera is equipped with the Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to ABS Cornering. This system, together with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL), make the XDiavel Nera a technologically advanced, high-performance and safe motorcycle. The electronic equipment is completed by the two-level dashboard with a color animation TFT screen and dedicated key-on, in addition to the hands-free system, to be able to use the motorcycle with the key in your pocket or bag.

The individualization of the XDiavel also includes completely customizable ergonomics thanks to the adjustable footpegs in three positions, or through the choice of Ducati Performance accessories that best suit your needs, including handlebars of different shapes and rearward footpegs compared to the standard or centrally located ones.

The XDiavel Nera can be ordered now with the seat in a preferred color and will be available in the Ducati North American dealership network starting in June of 2022. It fits into the Ducati XDiavel range alongside the essential XDiavel Dark and the sporty XDiavel S. United States pricing for the XDiavel Nera will start at an MSRP of $29,795, while Canadian pricing will start at an MSRP of $33,895 CAD.

Poltrona Frau

Since 1912, Poltrona Frau has been a protagonist in the world of made in Italy furniture. The art of production and constructive rigor with raw materials of excellence, such as Pelle Frau®. High-end solutions for the home and office. Poltrona Frau also cultivates tradition and innovation in Interiors in Motion (cars, yachts, trains, airplanes) and Custom Interiors (auditoriums, theatres, airports, public spaces, shops / showrooms, yachting, offices and hotels), with collaborations with the greatest architects and international designers. The driving force is the Tolentino production site, in the Marche region, a knowledge factory rooted in the territory and always at the forefront of certification linked to environmental sustainability and the health and safety of employees.

Business Unit – Interiors in Motion

Born in the mid-1980s, the Interiors in Motion division of the Poltrona Frau group goes beyond the confines of residential living, specializing in the creation, production and supply of distinctive leather interiors in the premium automotive, air, rail transport and offshore navigation.

An ambitious challenge that is renewed with each project: transposing the Poltrona Frau spirit into an ever-changing context, interpreting the peculiar characteristics of the clients and the numerous constraints inherent in the different types, spaces and use of the same. Thanks to constant research in materials, shapes and processes, Interiors in Motion has gained a unique experience, capable of blending the great craftsmanship tradition and the attention to detail typical of Poltrona Frau with the most advanced and innovative trends in the sector.

In addition to numerous recent projects developed in collaboration with Ferrari, the IIM division includes other prestigious brands, including McLaren with Speed ​​Tail, Porsche with Panamera, JLR with Range Rover Autobiography, or Lamborghini with the Sian Limited Edition.

In the nautical field, on the other hand, collaboration is worth mentioning with the most important brands in the sector such as Ferretti Yacht, Pershing, Wally and Riva, regarding the development and production of the helm station seats.