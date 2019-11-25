E-RACER MOTORCYCLES:

TWO NEW SPECIALS BASED ON THE CALIFORNIAN MANUFACTURER ZERO MOTORCYCLES

E-Racer Motorcycle presents two new Specials based on Zero Motorcycles: the Edge, a Zero SR / F Cafe Racer and the RUGGED Mark2 based on Zero FXS which will be officially in production and ready for sales from spring 2020.

E-Racer EDGE

The Hypersport ZERO SR/F Cafe Racer

Born on the basis of the new Zero Motorcycles SR/F, the Edge has been customized and evolved in three different parts: the front headlight, the side tank area and the passenger’s tail. The bodywork is reversible and it can be mounted without making changes to the original model in terms of structure. In fact, the new equipment can be fitted on the base model preserving its homologation.

The design of the Edge is brought to the essential. The result is a lighter bike than the original version. On an aesthetic level, the livery emphasizes a mix of classic and sport-modern: the tank, partially transformed, is more compact and muscular, the front headlight, a full-led unit, is minimal. The superbike semi-handlebars, the handmade saddle with exclusive hand-stitched texture, the full CNC-machined steering plate, the racing wave brakes and rear AirTender regressive suspension system complete the list of primary changes.

The front full-Led unit, only 7cm in diameter, is composed of a single headlight with three different functions: position light, low beam and high beam. The “sight” of the bike is characterized by two LED day lights. All the components are produced in Germany and fully homologated.

The painting, between the rider legs and under-saddle area is reinforced with LineX, an extremely resistant armor paint, formerly a military patent, which makes the parts scratch resistent.

The E-Racer Audio-Forceback system – E-RAF

For the E-Racer team the design is not enough if it doesn’t evolve the functions, so we asked ourselves: could we improve the safety and driving performance of such a powerful electric motorcycle?

Increasing performance requires more security that’s why we have worked in this field combining the resources of our partners. Sound engineers, audio system experts and programmers worked to develop a dedicated app and hardware to meet this need. The E-Racer Audio-Forceback – E-RAF – will be available for all our customers.

The Audio-Forceback (E-RAF) is composed of an integrated hardware controlled by a BT App to produces high and low frequencies sound waves with a dual function. The first function is to warn pedestrians and other road users of the presence of the electric vehicle’s presence. As the low frequencies are easily audible in the distance, the trebles are more audible in the proximity and helps to understand the direction of the incoming vehicle.

The second function is to provide a force-feedback to the rider. The subsonic speaker produces vibrations that changes according to the speed of the motorcycle to give the rider a sensorial feel of the performance.

PRICES & DELIVERY

The price of the EDGE starts from 6.000 euro + motorcycle price

The first 5 units, entirely made to meet the specifications required by the pre-order customers will be delivered by spring 2020.

Tech Specs

MAX POWER 110 hp (82 kW)

MAX TORQUE 190 Nm

MAX SPEED 200 km/h

CHARGING TIME 1 hour (95% charged)

RANGE City: 259 km – Highway (speed 113 km/h) 132 km

WEIGHT 220 Kg

BODY Kevlar and carbon fiber, 3d printed nylon, Eco leather and Alcantara® Seat with tailored seams

MOTOR Z-Force 75-10 permanent magnet AC motor

INPUT Standard 110 V or 220 V

TRANSMISSION Clutchless direct drive

BATTERY 14.4 kWh

REGENERATIVE BRAKE

– The E-Racer EDGE is a Zero SR/F special, for more technical features visit: https://www.zeromotorcycles.com/zero-srf/

E-Racer RUGGED Mark2

360° LIFE PROOF ZERO FXS SPECIAL

Presented at Eicma 2018 as a prototype, the Rugged (based on Zero FXS) has been re-engineered and optimized to officially go into production and will be available for the first customers in spring 2020.

One of the main feature of the Rugged is the auxiliary aluminum frame with side rings to be tied / towed or hoisted on boats or pickups. Originally the Zero FXS was a military purposes motorcycle, with the E-Racer upgrade this attitude has been emphasized.

The front and back light are full LED and homologated result of the German experience in the most advanced LED technologies, like the front headlight, consisting of two polyellipsoidal micro units of just 4cm in width.

Compared to the original model the RUGGED has an underseat storage compartment accessible thanks to a mechanism that uses hydraulic pistons anchored to a laser-cut aluminum structure with the backlit RUGGED logo. In the underseat there is a double usb socket as well as a illuminated room large enough to contain a rain jacket or a 15m charging cable very useful for occasional recharges in restaurants, shops or private homes where a nearby power outlet is not available.

To make the charging procedure even easier, the socket has also been positioned in the compartment in order to protect it from the bad weather and dirt.

The saddle, long and flat to comfortably carry 3 people is handmade enriched with an exclusive hand-stitched texturethe designed by the E-Racer design team.

One of the “missions” for which the RUGGED is designed is to be a land tender for large boats, which is why the idea of transporting 3 or 4 people, material or equipment are part of this project.

The RUGGED is equipped with 12 small “Eagle Eye” led lights that allow the rider to have a perimetral 360° illuminated view at night, very useful when riding at night in difficult terrain.

The whole bike has been treated with Line X, an extremely resistant armor paint, a former military patent, which makes this bike incredibly resistant to the adversity of the city as an extreme off-road use. Thats way we sey that the RUGGED is a life proof motorcycle.

Tech Specs

MAX POWER 46 hp (34 kW)

MAX TORQUE 106 Nm

MAX SPEED 137 km/h

CHARGING TIME With max accessory chargers: 1.8 hours (100% charged) / 1.3 hours (95% charged)

RANGE City: 161 km – Highway, 113 km/h: 64 km

WEIGHT 136 Kg

FRAME Aircraft-grade

WHEELS front 120/70-17 – Rear 140/70 x 17

BODY Kevlar and carbon fiber, 3d printed nylon, Eco leather and Alcantara® Seat with tailored seams

– The E-Racer EDGE is a Zero SR/F special, for more technical features visit: https://www.zeromotorcycles.com/zero-fxs/

Total Motorcycle note: We found it difficult to find the manufacturers site originally so we have it here for you: http://www.e-racer.it/