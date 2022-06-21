Environmental carbon footprint offsetting $100M Sustainability Investment Fund Announced

Accelerating efforts to address environmental issues

IWATA, June 21, 2022 — Yamaha Motor is pleased to announce today that it has established the Yamaha Motor Sustainability Fund for investing in companies working to address problems concerning the environment. This is a new initiative that enables carbon offsetting in addition to reducing the CO2 levels and environmental footprint of our existing businesses. The fund has a total investment value of $100 million dollars and will be run for a period of 15 years.

Yamaha Motor’s corporate mission is to ”offer new excitement and a more fulfilling life for people all over the world,” and eco-focused initiatives are among the most important themes for achieving this mission. Through this fund, Yamaha Motor intends to foster collaborative relationships with the numerous companies striving to solve environmental issues and to contribute as a like-minded partner toward creating a better world while mutually enhancing each company’s own pursuits.

In 2015, the Company established Yamaha Motor Ventures (YMV)* in Silicon Valley, USA and the Yamaha Motor Exploratory Fund, L.P. as its own investment fund in 2018. This fund is aimed at making exploratory investments in startup companies in order to create new businesses.

In the new Medium-Term Management Plan (2022–2024) announced in February of this year, Yamaha Motor has made strengthening its efforts for sustainability a central theme in addition to the growth strategies and reinforcement of management foundations that the Company has pushed to date. The Company is exploring new technologies and business models that contribute to sustainability in order to accelerate the carbon offsetting efforts necessary to achieve its carbon neutrality goals.

*Yamaha Motor Ventures & Laboratory Silicon Valley Inc. (YMVSV) when established, but renamed to Yamaha Motor Ventures (YMV) in 2022.

Fund Overview