June 15, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Exciting Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team GNCC runner-up finish

CRAIG DELONG GNCC RD 6

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong fought his way to a runner-up finish in the XC2 250 Pro class on Sunday at Round 6 of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania.
DeLong got off to a mid-pack start aboard his FC 250 and he worked his way up to fourth by the second lap. He raced just outside the podium battle for the first hour and a half before putting on a charge to reach the third-place spot by lap five. From there, DeLong worked hard in the final three laps to continue cutting down the gap to second-place and on the final lap he made the pass to ultimately secure second on the day.
“I had to play some catchup today, I got a little too far back in the beginning of the race and I lost some time in the pits,” DeLong said. “I put in a good charge with two laps to go and I’m happy with it. I got some good points and now I need to work on some stuff to get the charge a little sooner in the race so I’m not coming from the back.”
 
Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported, Rockstar Energy athlete, Tayla Jones, earned her first victory of the season in the WXC class where she currently sits second overall in the championship standings.
 
Next Event: TBA – June 28, 2020
High Point GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class Results
1. Mike Witkowski (YAM)
2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team
3. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)
 
XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings
1. Mike Witkowski, 152 points
2. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 148
3. Jonathan Girroir, 143
