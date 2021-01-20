Fans Excited as Ducati Signs MotoGP Contract for Another 5 Years of Racing

Ducati and Dorna Sports SL are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement to guarantee the Bologna-based manufacturer’s presence in the MotoGP World Championship from 2022 to 2026.



Since its debut in 2003, Ducati has played a leading role in the premier class of the MotoGP World Championship. After only 6 Grands Prix, Ducati obtained its first victory in the Catalan GP with Loris Capirossi and then won the Constructors’, Riders’ and Teams’ World Titles in 2007 with Casey Stoner. Last year, the Desmosedici GP was once again one of the most competitive bikes on the MotoGP grid: thanks to the points scored by five different riders (Andrea Dovizioso, Danilo Petrucci, Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia and Johann Zarco), Ducati won the 2020 Constructors’ World Title in the premier class with two victories (Dovizioso in Austria and Petrucci in France) and a total of nine podiums. In its eighteen seasons in MotoGP, Ducati has taken 160 podiums, including 51 victories.



Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding:

“Racing has always been a truly fundamental part of the Ducati brand and will remain so in the future. In fact, it represents not only a way to fuel the passion and cheer of the Ducatisti all over the world, but also an advanced research laboratory where the most sophisticated materials and the most innovative design methods are tested. It is also the training ground where our young engineers grow to provide our customers with state-of-the-art motorbikes in terms of technology and emotionality of use, as the Superleggera V4 and Multistrada V4 recently demonstrated. In both cases, although with very different declinations, the experience gained in MotoGP has been fundamental. This renewed agreement confirms that, while we plan to continue to expand our product range outside of the world of sports bikes, the track and high-performance motorbikes remain a central element for Ducati. I want to thank Dorna Sports and, in particular, Carmelo Ezpeleta for their great work over the years that has made MotoGP a truly extraordinary media platform”.



Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports SL:

“Dorna Sports is proud of the continuation of the partnership with Ducati and thanks the factory for its loyalty to the series. We have been honoured to accompany the iconic Italian manufacturer as they achieved past milestones and are excited to share this new episode in its history with two bright young stars such as Jack Miller and ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia. Their potential and talent will definitely be one of the assets of the 2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship we are about to start”.



Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse:

“We are happy to be able to confirm our participation in MotoGP until the end of 2026. In recent years the Desmosedici GP has proven to be one of the most competitive bikes on the grid, and the 2020 Constructors’ World Title is further proof of this. Even though this year’s regulations will not allow for significant technical developments, we will face the 2021 season with the same passion and dedication. The goal is to fight for the MotoGP Title with our new riders and prepare the groundwork for our future commitment to the Championship.”