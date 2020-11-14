Federal Tax Credit is set to Expire December 31st

The E-motorcycle Federal Tax Credit, also known as the 2-wheeled plug-in tax credit, was included in the tax extenders bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday December 20, 2019. It covers 10% of the purchase price on a new Zero motorcycle up to a maximum of $2,500. The federal tax credit is available in all 50 US states and applies to new e-motorcycles purchased in 2018 and 2019 (retroactive) as well as all of 2020.
As an added bonus, an additional tax credit was approved which covers electric motorcycle chargers (e.g., Zero Quick Charger) with a 30% tax credit up to $1,000.
With additional incentives offered by many states, going electric has never been easier. See your Zero Dealer for pricing, availability or to go for a test ride.
Credits are based on the final bill of sale price for the motorcycle (including configuration accessories and additional batteries purchased on the same invoice, less taxes, fees and registration). If the product was discounted, the tax credit applies to the discounted price.
To ensure eligibility for the 30% federal tax credit specifically on charging equipment and accessories, these should be purchased on a separate invoice, which may serve as tax documentation.
With up to $2,500 in incentives, dealer demo incentives, and various loyalty programs, that means you can save up to $4,750 on a 2020 Zero! Don’t wait, though, because once these incentives are gone, we don’t know if they’ll be back, so visit your local Zero Dealer today.
STATE INCENTIVES
INCENTIVES COME AND GO QUICKLY. CHECK WITH YOUR STATE, REGION AND CITY TO LEARN WHETHER ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES ARE AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA.*
CALIFORNIA
- Statewide $750 rebate
- San Joaquin Valley $1000 rebate
- Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties $200 rebate
REST OF US
- Oregon $750 rebate (effective 1/1/2019)
- Pennsylvania $1000 rebate (ends 12/31/20)
- Arizona Reduced vehicle license tax