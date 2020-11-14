Federal Tax Credit is set to Expire December 31st

The E-motorcycle Federal Tax Credit, also known as the 2-wheeled plug-in tax credit, was included in the tax extenders bill approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday December 20, 2019. It covers 10% of the purchase price on a new Zero motorcycle up to a maximum of $2,500. The federal tax credit is available in all 50 US states and applies to new e-motorcycles purchased in 2018 and 2019 (retroactive) as well as all of 2020.

As an added bonus, an additional tax credit was approved which covers electric motorcycle chargers (e.g., Zero Quick Charger) with a 30% tax credit up to $1,000.

With additional incentives offered by many states, going electric has never been easier. See your Zero Dealer for pricing, availability or to go for a test ride.