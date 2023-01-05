FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship and FIM Enduro competition will be fired into the fray

KTM began an official association with BRISK in 2022 and the Czech firm’s technology helped towards the desired level of performance across both motocross tracks and enduro stages. Among the wins and podium results, Tom Vialle’s exciting MX2 world championship victory, Manuel Lettenbichler’s Hard Enduro title and Josep Garcia’s Manufacturer and Teams crowns in Enduro2 showed how BRISK’s hardware could benefit the KTM SX-F, KTM EXC and KTM EXC-F motorcycles for the demands of the highest levels of racing.

BRISK hails from Tábor, close to the city of Prague, and was established almost 90 years ago. This long history comes with a wealth of experience, particularly in offroad motorsports, but also means their R&D and technical support departments react quickly to the challenges and changes of world championship contests. Once the gate drops or the clock starts then success often goes hand-in-hand with testing, evaluation, dependability and consistency and this is why KTM is happy to align with BRISK for the season ahead.

2023 will be the second year that race technicians in Munderfing will keep total faith with BRISK spark plugs for works KTM machinery, and KTM are extremely pleased to count on the company as an important technical supplier in the quest for their racing objectives.

Robert Jonas, Head of Motorsports Offroad: “We’re really pleased with how the collaboration with BRISK worked out in 2022 and for a wide selection of our racing program. We had been using BRISK spark plugs during 2021 and our development cycle, and we knew they were an ideal choice when it came to putting our race bikes on the line for ‘22. So, it’s good to be working together again for 2023 and I hope we can put even more trophies on shelves in Austria and the Czech Republic.”

Hana Kajnarova, Commercial Director BRISK:“It is pleasure for BRISK to continue the partnership with KTM for the 2023 season. During all of the races of the 2022 World Championship BRISK spark plugs have done good job in KTM engines, what has been ever the priority of BRISK engineers and big fans of motorcycle sport. This mutual cooperation moves us further to new technical advances for KTM racing engines. On behalf of BRISK I would like to thank for the opportunity to be part of KTM success and to wish good luck to the entire team and all of the riders for 2023”.