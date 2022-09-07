Final round of FIM EWC Bol d’Or 24h race Circuit Paul Ricard

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 6.

Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul has named its riders for the final round of the FIM EWC at the Bol d’Or 24h race at Circuit Paul Ricard on the weekend of September 17th/18th.

Team regulars Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli will be joined by Kazuki Watanabe, fresh from his MotoGP debut at Misano last weekend, with British Superbike Suzuki rider Christian Iddon taking the reserve rider spot.

Reigning World Champions Yoshimura SERT Motul lead the title points standing into the final round by 23 points, but with plenty of position and bonus points still up for grabs, the team will still be aiming for a maximum score and another World Title.

Yohei Kato – Yoshimura Team Director:

“We are now heading towards the Circuit Paul Ricard for the final round of FIM EWC 2022 and our fight to retain the title with Gregg Black, Kazuki Watanabe and Sylvain Guintoli.

“All three riders will be in a good shape to give their best performance, and I am excited to be with them at the Bol d’Or 100th anniversary.

“Christian Iddon, who has tested with us at Spa-Francorchamps, will be the reserve rider again and will support the team.

“These four riders and the whole Yoshimura SERT Motul are all highly motivated, and we will do our very best to defend our championship title at the Bol d’Or.”