Finnish MXGP domination by Coenen as Red Bull KTM also enjoy MX2 podium double

MXGP made its first visit to KymiRing for the Grand Prix of Finland and for the next sequence in the 2025 campaign that involve races in Czech Republic, Belgium, Sweden and the Netherlands during July and August. The thirteenth round of the season was notable for Lucas Coenen’s 1-1-1 shutout and his third overall victory of the year for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. In the MX2 class Andrea Adamo and Sacha Coenen classified 2nd and 3rd respectively behind Kay De Wolf in the sand.

Lucas Coenen narrows the gap at the top of the MXGP championship to just 15 points after his second total sweep of motos (and the qualification heat) of his rookie season

Andrea Adamo finishes as MX2 runner-up for his eighth trophy of 2025 and slims the margin to teammate and red plate holder Simon Laengenfelder as the German scores 5th in Finland

Sacha Coenen posts a third consecutive podium with P3 in Finland despite illness. The team miss Jeffrey Herlings who sits out KymiRing due to a right collarbone fracture

The stony hardpack of Loket will entertain the Grand Prix of Czech Republic in two weeks

Red Bull KTM were without the presence of five-times world champion Jeffrey Herlings for the Grand Prix of Finland but were able to re-focus on their double title pursuit in 2025 with Lucas Coenen 32 points from the red plate in MXGP and Simon Laengenfelder heading the MX2 division by 52 points from teammate Andrea Adamo.

After years of delays and speculation, the KymiRing was finally ready for MXGP duty and the course was flat, long, sandy and jumpy. The layout presented a fresh challenge for all teams and riders in both categories. The Finnish summer weather played ball on Saturday and Lucas Coenen controlled the warm MXGP Qualification Heat with his KTM 450 SX-F for a fifth Pole of the year; more than double the next nearest rider in the list. In MX2, Sacha Coenen earned the holeshot and secured P2 with his KTM 250 SX-F. Simon Laengenfelder was 4th and Andrea Adamo posted 6th.

Sunday was again hot and sunny. Coenen grabbed the lead from the first corners of the opening MXGP moto and had a ten-second cushion by the third lap. He eased to the finish line for his ninth success of the season and first since the German GP. In the second race the youngster almost produced a replica performance but had a worrying moment with a small crash that forced him to recover his racebike, restart and retake P1. Lucas was able to consolidate a new zone of superiority to end a three-GP streak of runner-up finishes.

Coenen is now just 15 points behind Romain Febvre in the MXGP standings and KTM are up to P1 in the Constructors table.

Adamo started excellently in the first MX2 moto and flew to a solid 2nd place. Sacha Coenen fought back from outside the top ten and a tip-off to earn 4th and Laengenfelder rode to 6th after an off-track excursion. At the second time of asking it was Sacha who led and tried to defy Kay De Wolf. The Belgian took P2, one position ahead of a speedy Adamo and with Laengenfelder in 5th. All three riders slotted into the overall top five. In 2025 and from 13 rounds so far there has only been one GP without a Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F on the rostrum. Laengenfelder heads the Riders championship by 43 points from Adamo and Coenen is now up to P4.

There was a full EMX European Championship slate in Finland. In EMX125 the KTM Racestore Factory Rookies crew watched Nicolo Alvisi ace the first moto (his first checkered flag for two rounds) and the Italian then won again on Sunday for his second 1-1 of the season. As a consequence, Alvisi leads the EMX125 by 6 points with one round remaining. Teammate Aron Katona is recovering from a knee injury. Gabriel SS24 KTM’s Gyan Doensen was 14th overall in EMX250. The Dutchman DNF-ed the first moto on Saturday but rode to 9th on Sunday.

MXGP returns to the continental mainland this week and for the journey to the Czech Republic. Loket – a hilly, compact circuit that has staged the Czech GP since the 1990s – takes the series up to round 14.

Lucas Coenen, 2nd and 3rd for 2nd overall in MXGP: “I was a bit angry after being 2nd so many times in recent GPs, even if I was consistent, but I switched off during the summer break and now I’m on the grind. I made life a bit difficult in the second moto with a tip-off and I also damaged the clutch, but I kept sending-it and was really happy to win. The first moto was great even if the lapped riders were quite hard to deal with and I also had some arm-pump but that’s part of it. We are back on top baby. Today I turned it on, and made some improvements. We’ll keep building.” : “I was a bit angry after being 2nd so many times in recent GPs, even if I was consistent, but I switched off during the summer break and now I’m on the grind. I made life a bit difficult in the second moto with a tip-off and I also damaged the clutch, but I kept sending-it and was really happy to win. The first moto was great even if the lapped riders were quite hard to deal with and I also had some arm-pump but that’s part of it. We are back on top baby. Today I turned it on, and made some improvements. We’ll keep building.”

Andrea Adamo, 2nd and 3rd for 2nd overall in MX2: “Good day. A solid one, and what we needed in the sand. It’s hard to beat Kay [De Wolf] in this terrain so it’s a big result when we can stay close. I’m pretty happy and a 2-3 was the best we could do today.”

Sacha Coenen, 4th and 2nd for 3rd overall: “I’m really happy to have a podium at this GP because I’ve been sick all weekend. Happy to be up here for three podiums now…and let’s keep the ball rolling.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 6th and 5th for 5th overall in MX2: “Not the easiest weekend here in Finland. It was a new venue, a new track, which I actually enjoyed but somehow I didn’t really perform that well. I had a good start in the first moto but went off-track and into the mud. When I fought back I could only reach 6th and then to 5th in the second moto. It did not really click this weekend but now we’ll look toward Loket and some hard-pack.”

Results MXGP Finland 2025

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-1

2. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 5-2

3. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED), Yamaha, 4-3

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 2-5

5. Andrea Bonacorsi (ITA), Fantic 3-8

Standings MXGP 2025 after 13 of 20 rounds

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 627 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 612

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 449

4. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 407

5. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED), Yamaha, 366

8. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 325

Results MX2 Finland 2025

1. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 1-1

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-3

3. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 4-2

4. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 3-4

5. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 6-5

DNS. Liam Everts (BEL) Husqvarna

Standings MX2 2025 after 13 of 20 rounds

1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 613 points

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 570

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 565

4. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 482

5. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 464