First ever American to claim a podium back in 2022 at Silverstone will lead British Talent Cup

Julian Correa will lead Microlise Cresswell Racing’s charge in this seasons British Talent Cup. He’ll be joined by the returning George Bowes and Tyler King along with team Peter Willis and Aeziah Divine.

Correa became the first ever American to claim a podium back in 2022 at Silverstone, and built on that success last season by finish P5 overall, including picking up three podium positions. This will be Julian’s third season in the British Talent Cup with Cresswell Racing and he has one aim “This year is THE YEAR. My goal is to take the championship and prepare for my leap into the next level of racing in ’25. I’m excited to be back on The Microlise team and look forward to a strong and successful year. Bring on 2024. PRESSURE IS A PRIVILEGE!!”

In 2023 Julian made his European Talent Cup debut and also made the final day of the Redbull Rookies Trial, and he has a brilliant chance to build on this this season.

A second full season for youngster George Bowes

George made good progress during his rookie season culminating in his first points finish when 12th at the final round of the season at Donington Park. Once again the Bowes’ family will be Julian’s guardians when he commutes from Florida for race weekend.

Peter Willis will be having his third season in British Talent Cup and will be joining Cresswell Racing, after running as an independent during 2023. Last season he ended the season in P22 with 7 points finishes. Willis ended las season by wildcarding at the final European Talent Cup round at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Kiwi Tyler King competed in the final two rounds of British Talent Cup with Creswell in 2023. The final rider is Rookie Aeziah Divine who’s been competing in the Mir Racing Cup Moto5.

Grassroots to Grand Prix is Supported by Queensferry Moto Tours.