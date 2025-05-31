Fourth round of the West Hare Scrambles Glen Helen

Roberts, Second Place at Round Four of West Hare Scrambles
Glen Helen played host to the fourth round of the West Hare Scrambles. The track featured the usual Glen Helen Raceway with several new trails that were cut in the areas around the raceway, making for a unique layout. The weather was comfortable for all riders as typical temperatures can soar into the hundred degrees. Zane Roberts was second off the line and was relentlessly pursuing the leader until he had a tipover in the first hour of the race that widened the gap between the two riders. He continued to push hard and brought the leader back into his sight, but he wasn’t able to gain a position. Roberts would have to settle for the second step on the podium, finishing as runner-up on the round.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 2nd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“It was a pretty solid weekend for round four of the AMA West Hare Scrambles. I got off to a second-place start and just tried to keep the leader within sight for the first hour. I had a little tip over, which set me back a few more seconds than I would have liked, but I started pushing pretty hard around the halfway mark and brought the leader back. We pushed the pace for the last hour or so, but unfortunately, I was never able to make a pass. The motocross track was watered, which would allow me to close the gap, but when we hit the off-road section, it was extremely dusty, and I would lose all the time I had made up. Another super close race where I’ve come up just short. Overall, it was a fun race, and I was very happy with my riding in the second half of it. Time to get some wins in the future!”
