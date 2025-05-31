Fourth round of the West Hare Scrambles Glen Helen

“It was a pretty solid weekend for round four of the AMA West Hare Scrambles. I got off to a second-place start and just tried to keep the leader within sight for the first hour. I had a little tip over, which set me back a few more seconds than I would have liked, but I started pushing pretty hard around the halfway mark and brought the leader back. We pushed the pace for the last hour or so, but unfortunately, I was never able to make a pass. The motocross track was watered, which would allow me to close the gap, but when we hit the off-road section, it was extremely dusty, and I would lose all the time I had made up. Another super close race where I’ve come up just short. Overall, it was a fun race, and I was very happy with my riding in the second half of it. Time to get some wins in the future!”