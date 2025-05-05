GARCIA DOMINATES ENDURO1 AND CLAIMS ENDUROGP WIN ON HOME SOIL IN SPAIN

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia has delivered a spectacular performance in front of his home crowd at round two of the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship, securing a flawless double victory in Enduro1 and a commanding EnduroGP win on Saturday. Racing on Spanish soil, Garcia delivered world-class speed and control aboard his KTM 250 EXC-F over the weekend, ultimately claiming the EnduroGP points lead.

After storming to victory in Friday night’s Super Test, Garcia came into Saturday’s racing full of confidence and immediately stamped his authority on the event by topping the first two tests. A small mistake in the first Cross Test enabled his rivals to close the gap, but Josep proved his speed in remarkable style by going fastest in all six of the day’s remaining tests and securing the overall win by close to 50 seconds.

Torrential rain overnight and into the morning brought fresh challenges on Sunday with a delayed start, altered schedule, and water-logged terrain. Garcia adapted quickly, once again setting the early pace and holding the lead for much of the day. A costly error in the penultimate test saw Garcia’s lead slashed to just 0.06 seconds heading into the final Cross Test. Despite giving his all, Josep posted a time just under 1.5 seconds shy of eventual day two winner Andrea Verona and was forced to settle for second place overall.

Disappointed to miss out on the EnduroGP class win by such a narrow margin, Garcia still dominated the Enduro1 class on Sunday, topping the category by over 30 seconds. His strong weekend in Spain saw him move to the top of the EnduroGP standings while also extending his Enduro1 points advantage.

Round three of the 2025 FIM EnduroGP World Championship takes place in Skovde, Sweden, on 23-25 May.

Josep Garcia: “To be honest, it was a perfect weekend of racing for me. It feels great to have my fitness back and to be racing at 100%. Yesterday everything went perfectly and I was able to take the win with a big advantage. Today, I was really enjoying riding in the mud and was leading for most of the day and built up a big gap of about 30 seconds. Then in the cross test, I jumped a container and clipped my foot on the top and ended up going over the bars. It was tough not to take the win today, but I finished second overall, first in the class with good points, and now look ahead to the next round.”

Download images from the EnduroGP of Spain here.

Results: FIM EnduroGP World Championship, Round 2

EnduroGP – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:00:33.25

2. Zach Pichon (FRA), TM, 1:01:22.36 +49.11

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:01:39.85 +1:06.60

4. Hamish Macdonald (NZL), Sherco, 1:01:59.12 +1:25.87

5. Antoine Magain (BEL) Sherco, 1:02:14.02 +1:40.77

Enduro1 – Day 1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:00:33.25

2. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Triumph, 1:02:17.05 +1:43.80

3. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 1:02:17.64 +1:44.39

4. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 1:02:49.28 +2:16.03

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Triumph, 1:03:12.01 +2:38.76

EnduroGP – Day 2

1. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 53:21.67

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 53:23.11 +1.44

3. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 53:57.31 +35.64

4. Antoine Magain (BEL) Sherco, 54:10.58 +48.91

5. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Triumph, 54:16.89 +55.22

Enduro1 – Day 2

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 53:23.11

2. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 53:57.31 +34.20

3. Morgan Lesiardo (ITA), Triumph, 54:16.89 +53.78

4. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 54:27.33 +1:04.22

5. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Triumph, 54:45.79 +1:22.68

Championship Standings (After round 2)

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 72 points

2. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 65 pts

3. Zach Pichon (FRA), TM, 56 pts

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 80 points

2. Samuele Bernadini (ITA), Honda, 64 pts

3. Mikael Persson (SWE), Triumph, 58 pts