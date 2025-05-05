GET READY FOR THE MOA NATIONAL RALLY IN JUNE

Join BMW at the BMW MOA National Rally happening June 19-21, 2025 at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Tennessee. We’ll have on-road demo rides, off-road riding experiences, authority demos, and special offers on site with the BMW U.S. Rider Academy. Plus, Shawn Thomas, BMW Motorrad Certified Riding Instructor and Brand Ambassador, will be hosting adventure seminars, including details about the R 1300 GS Adventure, bike lifting, choosing the right gear for your ride, and more!

This is your chance to demo ride the BMW Motorcycle you’ve had your eye on, including the all-new R 1300 GS Adventure, the R 12, the bold R 18 family, and the luxurious K 1600 B. Will we see you there?

