GYTR GRT Yamaha Aiming for Strong Weekend at Donington

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter are ready to return to action this weekend at Donington Park, Great Britain, for Round 7 of the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Following a solid performance in Misano, where Gardner collected valuable points and impressed in Superpole, the Australian rider is eager to carry that momentum into another competitive weekend. Donington is a circuit where the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team has performed well in the past, including podium finishes, and Gardner is looking to build on that legacy.

On the other side of the garage, Dominique Aegerter returns to racing after missing the rest of the Misano round due to an injury sustained in Race 1. Now fully recovered and back in shape, the Swiss rider is excited to return to action and determined to make the most of the UK Round.

After a short break, the team will also welcome back the Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team for Round 3 of the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship, with Sara Sanchez and Natalia Rivera ready to fight at the front.

The weekend schedule includes Friday’s free practice sessions and Superpole qualifying. Race 1 will take place on Saturday at 14:00 local time (CEST), with Race 2 scheduled for the same time on Sunday, following the Superpole Race at 11:00.

Remy Gardner

“I can’t wait to get back on track. I’m hoping we can step up our performance at a circuit where the Yamaha R1 has historically been strong. Last year’s round was decent, but I believe we can aim even higher this time. We’ll try to make the most of every session and keep an eye on the weather, which is always a bit unpredictable in the UK.”

Dominique Aegerter

“It feels great to be racing again after Misano. I’ve used the break to fully recover, and now I feel good physically and ready to get back on the Yamaha R1. Donington is a special track, and I’ve had good results here in