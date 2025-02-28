Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Team prepared for 2025 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers

HARLEY-DAVIDSON® x DYNOJET FACTORY RACE TEAM POISED FOR EXCITING 2025 MOTOAMERICA™ MISSION FOODS KING OF THE BAGGERS SERIES

MotoGP Veteran Bradley Smith Joins Kyle Wyman and James Rispoli on Factory Race Team Road Glide® Motorcycles

MILWAUKEE (February 27, 2025) – The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team is prepared to open the 14-race 2025 MotoAmerica™ Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series on March 6-8 on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. For 2025, the team will field three riders on race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycles. Kyle Wyman returns for his fifth season with the Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team, joined by James Rispoli in his second year with the team, and a newcomer to the team and series, English road racing and MotoGP veteran, Bradley Smith.

Race fans can preview the season with a new Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team launch video featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the team and bar-to-bar, bag-to-bag racing action from the Mission Foods King of the Baggers series. The video debuts today on the Harley-Davidson YouTube Channel and other social channels.

“The Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Race Team is anticipating another season of intense King of the Baggers competition,” said Harley-Davidson Racing Director Jason Kehl. “There are some very talented riders and incredibly fast bagger motorcycles in this class, which makes for great racing for our fans. We are excited to have a talent like Bradley Smith bring his road racing experience to the team. With Kyle, Bradley, and James I think we have the most dynamic team of riders in the series to win races and the 2025 championship title.”

The Mission Foods King of The Baggers series offers exciting competition between American V-Twin touring motorcycles prepared for competition and equipped with stock frames and a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The 2025 King of The Baggers series features 14 races over seven doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

Dynojet Research Inc. joins the Harley-Davidson® Factory Race Team partner roster for the 2025 season which also includes Rockford Fosgate®, Mission® Foods, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Akrapovič, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

Kyle Wyman (#33) rode a Harley-Davidson® Factory Race Team Road Glide motorcycle to six race victories and finished on the podium seven times in the 18-race 2024 Mission Foods King of the Baggers road racing series. He finished the season second in series points. Since joining the team 2021, Wyman leads the series with 18 race victories and claimed the 2021 championship. Wyman began racing professionally in flat track aboard a Harley-Davidson XR750, formed KWR Racing at the age of 21 and won the 2019 Daytona 200. His KWR team fields race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 Special motorcycles in the Mission Foods Super Hooligan Championship.

“Riding for the H-D Factory Team has been a dream, and I’m so happy to continue on with them in my fifth season,” said Wyman. “Each year the series continues to grow, and we keep working hard as a team to get the best results possible. I look forward to the opportunity to chase the #1 plate once again and bring it home to Milwaukee.”

Bradley Smith (#38) brings a wealth of road racing experience to the Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team. Road racing as a professional since 2006, Smith has placed on the podium in all four classes of Grand Prix motorcycle racing, with top-three finishes in the 125/Moto3, Moto2, MotoGP, and MotoE World Cup. He raced in the premier MotoGP class for eight seasons and a combined 119 starts with Monster Tech3 Yamaha, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and Aprilia Racing Team. In 2024, Smith was a test rider for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport WorldSBK team. He is a founder with racer Claudio Corti of #Project 109, a race team built to coach, train and guide riders and racers.

“It’s great to be welcomed into the Factory Harley-Davidson Race Team,” said Smith. “I am very excited to be racing in the US and joining King of the Baggers. The class has gone from strength to strength over the last four years and Harley-Davidson and its factory riders have done a tremendous job since the project began in creating a great motorcycle. I hope my knowledge and experience from around the world will help to bring the bike back to Victory Lane in 2025/2026.”

James Rispoli (#43) scored four podium finishes and placed sixth in Mission Foods King of the Baggers season points in 2024, his first with the Harley-Davidson® Factory Race Team. In 2023, Rispoli won two races and was second in Mission Foods King of the Baggers season points while racing for the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson team. Rispoli began racing in flat track as a teenager and earned the nickname “Hogspoli” while winning the 2020 American Flat Track Production Twins championship aboard a Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R. He won back-to-back AMA Pro Racing Supersport championships in 2011-2012. Rispoli will be a full-time test rider for the Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team in 2025 and is expected to compete in select races, including Daytona and Road America. He will also be aboard a race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 Special motorcycle for KWR Racing in the 2025 Mission Foods Super Hooligan Championship.

“I’m so stoked to be back with the factory H-D team,” said Rispoli “I’ll do everything possible to win races and have a Harley win the championship. I’m also very excited with the new challenge of gunning for the title in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship riding KWR H-D Pan America race bikes.”

Harley-Davidson also announced a new sponsorship of MotoAmerica’s 2025 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship. The class, which features 750cc+ twin cylinder, up to 900cc triples, and electric bikes, all with a claimed 128 horsepower or less, with no bodywork, and high-handlebars, was created by Roland Sands Design in conjunction with MotoAmerica. The Super Hooligan National Championship will be “Powered by Harley-Davidson and the Championship-Winning Pan America ST – Official Motorcycle of SHNC.” Two Harley-Davidson factory supported Super Hooligan teams will compete in the series aboard Pan America ST-based race bikes: Saddlemen Racing, and Kyle Wyman Racing (KWR). Saddemen Racing has the defending National Champion in the Super Hooligan Series, Cory West (#1), who will be joined by Jake Lewis (#85), and Travis Wyman (#10). KWR will field Cody Wyman (#34), Hayden Schultz (#49), and new addition to the team and class, James Rispoli (#43).

2025 MotoAmerica™ Mission Foods King Of The Baggers Season Schedule

(Two races each weekend)

March 6-8: Daytona International Raceway – Daytona Beach, Fla.

May 2-4: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Braselton, Ga.

May 30-June 1: Road America – Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 11-13: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, Calif.

August 15-17: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Lexington, Ohio

September 12-14: Circuit of the Americas – Austin, Texas

September 26-28: New Jersey Motorsports Park – Millville, N.J.

2025 MotoAmerica™ Mission Foods Super Hooligans Season Schedule

(Two races each weekend)

March 6-8: Daytona International Raceway – Daytona Beach, Fla.

May 2-4: Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – Braselton, Ga.

June 27-29: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash.

July 11-13: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, Calif.

August 15-17: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course – Lexington, Ohio

