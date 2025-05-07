Honda extends warranty to 6 years on new Motorcycles and Scooters

Honda announces extensive European motorcycle and scooter warranty program

New warranty ensures complete peace of mind for customers in 15 countries across Europe and champions Honda’s engineering quality

Extension renews every year after the initial two-year phase up to a maximum of six years

Warranty is tied to the motorcycle or scooter, not the owner, enabling buyers of used products to benefit from the comprehensive warranty coverage

Honda Motor Europe is pleased to announce the introduction of a new service-activated warranty (SAWA) programme effective from the start of April 2025. The new scheme will be effective in 14 EU countries and the UK, and covers all road-going Honda motorcycles* for a maximum period of up to six years from the date of initial registration.

To take advantage of the new, comprehensive warranty, customers are simply required to follow the scheduled service and maintenance plan, using Authorised Honda Dealers and service parts. In doing so, the original two-year warranty is automatically extended by a further twelve month period, up to a maximum of six years. Tied to the product, rather than owner, the warranty is transferable at the time of any onward sale, ensuring that approved used Honda motorcycles and scooters are available with the same long-term peace of mind** across all the 15 countries.

The warranty is valid at over 800 dealers throughout the 15 countries and is testament to Honda’s confidence in the renowned quality, reliability and durability of its entire product range, from the EM1 e: electric moped to the GL1800 Gold Wing premium luxury tourer.

For further information on the new warranty program, please contact your nearest Authorised Honda Dealer.

*Please note: Non road-registered models are not eligible for the warranty cover

**The warranty is available for new owners only if the previous owner has complied with all servicing requirements. The new owner is responsible for following the requirements of the programme to activate subsequent extensions.