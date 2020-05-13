Honda Gold Wing Touring Bikes to get Android Auto for Smartphone Users

Honda is pleased to announce that Android Auto *1 will be integrated*2 with the current-model Gold Wing*3. Customers with AndroidTM smartphones will be able to enjoy application services seamlessly such as music, phone calls and messaging. The method to update software is planned to be available in the middle of June, 2020.

Since the GOLDWING GL1000 went on sale in North America in 1975, the Gold Wing series has evolved as Honda’s flagship model for over four decades. In October 2017, the all-new Gold Wing became the world’s first*4 motorcycle with Apple CarPlay integration*5. Navigation features to enhance the ride experience and application-specific services have been well-received by many customers.

Android Autois a simple, safe way to use your phone on the motorcycle. With simplified interface, and easy-to-use voice actions, it is designed to minimize distraction so you can stay focused on the road. Android Auto makes it easy to access your favourite music, media, and messaging apps on your motorcycle. With your Google Assistant on Android Auto, you can stay focused, connected, and entertained, keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the handlebar, while using your voice to help you with your day.

With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration coming to more models, Honda plans to bring more comfort and convenience to customers’ motorcycle lifestyles worldwide.

AndroidTM and Android AutoTM are registered trademarks of Google LLC. Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

*1 Android Auto is a mobile app developed by Google LLC to support driving. Android Auto requires an Android smartphone with Android 5.0 or later and the Android Autoapp. When you utilize it riding Gold Wing, connection with a Bluetooth® headset (sold separately) will also be required. App and communication costs may apply.

*2 Certified by Google LLC.

*3 Subjected Current Model after 2018 model: 2BL-SC79/SC79.

*4 Internal research by Honda (as of October 2017).

*5 Bluetooth® headset (sold separately) required for use with Apple CarPlay. App and communication costs may apply.