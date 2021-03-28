The Ducati Lenovo Team resumed action today at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar for the first day of free practices for the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, scheduled for this Sunday. In today’s two sessions, both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia confirmed the competitiveness showed already during the tests held a few weeks ago at the same track, finishing in first and second position respectively in the combined standings on Friday.



Third at the end of FP1, despite a fall without consequences at Turn 4, Miller improved by over a second his best time during the second run held in the evening, closing with a fastest lap in 1:53.387, only seven thousandths off the current circuit record.



Also, for Bagnaia, it was a very positive first day at Losail. Eighth with a lap time in 1:55.365 at the end of the first session, the Italian rider set a fastest lap in 1:53.422 in FP2, finishing second just 35 thousandths behind his teammate.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:53.387 (1st)

“It was a bit of bumpy start due to the crash in FP1, but then the day ended well. In the afternoon, the wind made the conditions difficult, but towards the evening, I found the feeling with my Desmosedici again; I set a very good lap time with the soft tyre, which is just 7 thousandths off the track record. I’m delighted: it was important to close these first two sessions well because tomorrow in FP3, with the higher temperatures, it will be tough to improve. We were all very close today, and I expect very fast times in qualifying. I am excited and eager to head out on track again tomorrow”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1:53.422 (2nd)

“I’m delighted! Today it was important to finish in the top ten: the FP3 session will be held during the day, and with the heat, it will be difficult to get the same times like tonight, and on top of that, it will be windier than today. During the first time attack, I set a very good lap time, and if I hadn’t run into the yellow flag on my second attempt, I probably would have improved it even more. I am satisfied because I feel very comfortable with the bike. Tomorrow, in FP4, we’ll work on the race pace, which is still the only detail we need to focus on”.



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 3:15 pm local time for the third free practice session before qualifying for the first GP of the 2021 season starting from 8:00 pm, at the end of FP4.