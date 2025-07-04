4th July 2025

Indian Motorcycle Gears Up for the 43rd Faro Rally in Portugal

Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, is set to make a strong showing at the 43rd Faro Rally, one of Europe’s most iconic biker gatherings that takes place in Faro, Portugal from July 17–20, 2025.

This year, Indian Motorcycle brings a full throttle experience for rally-goers, especially members of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG). Riders who purchase their Faro Rally ticket through the Indian Motorcycle Algarve dealership will receive an exclusive IMRG Welcome Pack.

At the heart of the action, Indian Motorcycle will host a dedicated hospitality area exclusively for IMRG members, a display of Indian Motorcycles, and a designated parking zone for owner’s bikes in front of the official booth. The Faro Rally also serves as an official stop for the Indian Motorcycle Rally, inviting riders to connect with fellow enthusiasts from across Europe.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the Motoclube Faro’s Grand Prize Draw, where one lucky participant will ride away with a brand-new Indian Motorcycle—a fitting celebration of biker spirit and freedom.

“The Faro Rally is one of Europe’s most anticipated motorcycle events, and Indian Motorcycle is proud to be part of the experience again this year,” said Miriam Torrens, Marketing Manager for Indian Motorcycle Iberia. “We look forward to welcoming IMRG members and all rally visitors to our booth for an unforgettable celebration of riding culture over four days with rides, music, giveaways, and camaraderie.”

Event Dates: July 17th – 20th, 2025

Location: Faro, Portugal

Event Details: https://www.motoclubefaro.pt/

Join us for four days of rides, music, giveaways, and camaraderie—Indian style.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.eu and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.