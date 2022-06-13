Indian Motorcycle: Last 2022 New Releases?

With 2023 motorcycle models being released you would think Indian Motorcycle’s newest bikes would be 2023, but it appears these may just be the last latest and greatest Indian 2022’s ever. Introducing the new range-topping 2022 Indian Chieftain Elite and Challenger Elite bikes. But that’s not all, 4 more new 2022’s, the 2022 Indian Scout Rogue, Scout Rogue Sixty, FTR Championship Edition and one weird one that escaped me till now, the Indian eFTR Hooligan. Read about all these and the other FORTY-SEVEN 2022 Indians right now at Total Motorcycle.

As Aaron Jax, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle says about the new Chieftain Elite and Challenger Elite “From factory-custom details to premium amenities, and advanced ride-enhancing technology, we left no stone unturned when designing our new Elite baggers”.

Also check out the new FTR Championship Edition paint job, just stunning. And the Indian eFTR Hooligan is just so, um, odd? Indian’s first eBike for adults and it’s $3999, a steal versus Ducati’s version but maybe not everyone’s cup-of-tea either. It will be interesting if the electric eBike trend gets bigger in the face of $10/gallon gas prices! (going to $10 it seems).

I personally find it amazing what Indian Motorcycle is doing here with innovation and craftsmanship. It’s great to see where Indian is today in 2022 since we covered the Indian name resurgence in 2008. If you go back to our 2009 Indian model guide you’ll really see how far Indian has come and not just in styling.

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE LIMITED-EDITION, ‘ELITE’ BAGGERS COMBINE SHOW-STOPPING STYLE WITH SOPHISTICATION & RELIABILITY

New Indian Challenger & Chieftain Elite Deliver the Ultimate in Style & Exclusivity

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today unveiled two new limited-edition baggers within its premiere “Elite” class. With limited availability, and an exclusive, custom-inspired design, the 2022 Indian Challenger Elite and 2022 Chieftain Elite deliver the ultimate in style and exclusivity.

“From factory-custom details to premium amenities, and advanced ride-enhancing technology, we left no stone unturned when designing our new Elite baggers,” said Aaron Jax, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “Whether you prefer the liquid-cooled power and performance of the Indian Challenger, or the more organic growl and unmatched air-cooled power of the Chieftain, these two Elites elevate both platforms with gorgeous custom-inspired design elements straight from the factory.”

Indian Challenger Elite

With only 200 available worldwide, 2022 marks the debut for the Indian Challenger Elite. Its muscle car-inspired styling turns heads, while class-leading performance provides unmatched passing power. Premium amenities and advanced ride-enhancing technology combine for a comfortable ride – whether cruising city streets or touring backroads.

Muscle Car-Inspired Styling

The Challenger Elite’s Stealth Gray and Black Metallic paint with Indy Red accents screams American muscle. A red stitched seat and color-matched Elite badging complete the bike’s performance-inspired design.

Class-Leading Performance

At the heart of the Indian Challenger Elite is the liquid-cooled, 108 cubic-inch PowerPlus engine. With best-in-class 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power.

With three ride modes, riders can customize the bike’s throttle mapping by selecting from Rain, Standard or Sport mode – resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct performance personalities. Each ride mode has been engineered with its own distinct traction control setting to align with each mode’s specific throttle mapping.

Premium Amenities & Ride-Enhancing Technology

With loads of premium amenities and advanced ride-enhancing technology, riders will have no problems traversing hundreds of miles a day. Electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox® allows riders to conveniently dial in their bike to account for extra cargo or two-up riding, while intuitive Smart Lean Technology keeps riders confidently grounded. Back lit switch cubes improve the rider’s ability to see the bike’s controls at night, while an adaptive LED Headlight, along with LED driving lights, deliver superior illumination, as the adaptive headlight adjusts light spread based on the bike’s lean angle. An adjustable flare windscreen, select floorboards, and heated grips contribute to a comfortable ride experience.

Chieftain Elite

Designed for discerning riders who demand the best of the best, the 2022 Chieftain Elite combines a sophisticated design with custom-inspired details straight from the factory. With only 150 globally available, the Chieftain Elite is highly exclusive.

Custom-Inspired Style

It’s all in the details, as the Chieftain Elite’s eye-catching Heavy Metal Smoke paint is complemented by premium bronze finishes, including the tank’s Indian Motorcycle headdress, saddlebag latches, center console, primary cover and airbox. Oil-rubbed bronze finishes across the engine’s push rod tubes, horn cover, and cam cover take the Chieftain Elite’s style to an entirely new level straight from the factory.

The Chieftain Elite’s streamlined fairing, slammed saddlebags with sharp lines and hard edges contribute to the bike’s aggressive demeanor. In addition, LED saddlebag lights, a two-up comfort seat, low suspension, precision machined wheels, and premium blacked-out finishes complete the Chieftain Elite’s head-turning style.

Unmatched, Air-Cooled Performance

Packing the most powerful Indian Motorcycle air-cooled engine, the Thunderstroke 116, the Chieftain Elite delivers class-leading performance with 126 ft-lbs of torque. Rear cylinder deactivation improves rider comfort when riding through slower traffic, while three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow riders to adjust the bike’s throttle response to match their riding style.

Premium Amenities & Ride-Enhancing Technology

As standard equipment, the 2022 Chieftain Elite packs premium amenities, including an Adaptive Pathfinder LED headlight, an adjustable and tinted flare windscreen, spacious aluminum select floorboards, rear saddlebag LED lights, backlit switch cubes, and an integrated 400-watt PowerBand audio system. Like the Indian Challenger Elite, the Chieftain Elite features the seven-inch touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND with Apple CarPlay®, GPS with navigation, and RIDE COMMAND+ features, like live traffic and weather overlays, and a vehicle locator feature. Standard features include, ABS, keyless ignition, tire pressure monitoring, as well as weatherproof and remote-locking saddlebags with more than 18 gallons of storage.

Riders looking to personalize their Indian Challenger Elite or Chieftain Elite can do so with a variety of style, comfort and touring accessory upgrades. Indian Challenger Elite riders can add even more custom style to the rear with Pathfinder LED Saddlebag Lights, while Chieftain Elite riders can add even more lighting up-front with Pathfinder S LED Driving Lights. Elite riders can also take their comfort to the next level with the ClimaCommand Heated and Cooled two-up seat that features individual controls for rider and passenger. Riders of either model can enjoy longer rides with the versatile Spirit Lake Luggage Collection, color-matched Hard Lower Fairings, a color-matched Trunk and up to 800 watts of PowerBand audio.

Pricing for the Indian Challenger Elite starts at $34,999, while the Chieftain Elite begins at $32,999. Both models will begin shipping to dealers this month.

