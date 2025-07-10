Indian Motorcycle unveils custom Chieftain PowerPlus by Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg for Ryan Sheckler

Indian Motorcycle, America’s FirstMotorcycle Company, today released the latest episode of the Forged video series where pro skateboarder and adrenaline junkie Ryan Sheckler gets his first look at a bike that’s as bold and relentless as his style: a fully custom Chieftain PowerPlus built from the ground up by Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg with help from his longtime friend Seth Brisson.

What started as a dream in the garage, watching his dad wrench on bikes, has turned into a full-blown passion project for Twitch. “I’ve always wanted to build a bike,” said Twitch. “And now, thanks to Indian Motorcycle, I’ve finally got the chance – and, even better, I get to give it to a great friend. I just wanted to make something dope that fits my style, but also something Ryan would be stoked on. I think we nailed it.”

“The most challenging part of the build for me was the whole damn thing. I’ve never done this before, so I was learning as I went. I remember sitting there thinking to myself, ‘Well, if I can take it apart, I’d better be able to put it back together.’ Luckily, I had dudes like Carey Hart, Kyle from Forever Rad, and my buddy Seth to call all the time with any questions that I had.”

The bike’s aesthetic came straight from a conversation with Sheckler: “He said if he ever had a bike, he wanted it to look like Knight Ryder. Basically, all black everything,” Twitch explained. “So that’s exactly what we did, we went gloss black, matt black, and satin black and had some fun with it.”

Over a month-long process, Twitch and Seth transformed a stock 2025 Indian Chieftain PowerPlus into a clean, aggressive build that screams performance without sacrificing style: a blacked-out performance bagger with subtle lace-inlaid paint, billet aluminium, and carbon fibre accents throughout.

But it’s not just about the looks, Twitch and Seth spent a lot of time making the bike perform for Sheckler, including race-ready suspension and braking components plus ergonomics designed to replicate an MX riding position and feel.

To take things further, Twitch added personalised styling details like Ryan’s children’s names across the fairing. This build is full of easter-eggs.

Twitch credits his crew and community for making his bike building dreams come to life, “Big thanks to Seth, Carey Hart, Kyle from Forever Rad, everyone who helped me figure this out along the way. I learned a ton and had fun doing it.”

And as for the moment Sheckler laid eyes on his new ride? “That was the most rewarding part. Seeing his reaction when it was finally done.”

Founded by motocross legend Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Twitch’s Shop (@twitchthis8) is where high-performance builds meet personal vision. Known for pushing limits in action sports, Twitch brings that same intensity to every custom bike project.

Building this bike sparked a fire. “I just finished a build for myself, and now I’m working on a third Chieftain PowerPlus. This whole experience showed me that even if you’re not a ‘bike builder,’ you can still create something badass if you’ve got the right people around you.”

Indian Chieftain PowerPlus by Twitch

Exhaust: Hart Luck

Suspension: Big Bear Choppers, 2” over with 1.75” rear lift

Brakes: Brembo with Forever Rad rear brake mount, Galfer rotors

Wheels: Hart Luck – 21” front, 18” rear, wrapped in Dunlop rubber

Lighting: LP6 headlight + fog light kit, taillights from Ride Culture, Rizoma signals

Bodywork: Custom carbon fibre bags & rear fender from TNA, front fender from RWD

Details:

Custom bag spacers to narrow bike width Forever Rad hinge covers Saddlemen seat Klock Werks windscreen Kraus foot pegs, Hart Luck bars & grips, Behringer hand controls Paint by Stephen at Finish FX



Forged: Custom Indian #IndianChieftain PowerPlus Series

Forged is a YouTube series where three industry legends tear down and rebuild the all-new Chieftain PowerPlus for a special rider of their choice.

The Forged series dives into the world of custom motorcycle building with three of the industry’s most innovative builders: Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Forever Rad, and Kraus Motor Co., as they each put their stamp on the Chieftain PowerPlus.

The six-part Forged series is being released on Indian Motorcycle’s YouTube channel. Each episode explores the vision, effort, and craft behind the builders’ custom Chieftain PowerPlus creations, offering a raw and authentic look at the people shaping the future of American V-Twin performance.

The Builders

Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg is a six-time X-Games Gold Medalist, an FMX legend, and as of late, a custom bike builder. After getting a taste of the PowerPlus platform’s capabilities and making the V-Twin switch to Indian Motorcycle, he’ll be taking on his first ever custom for the street as well as well hosting this year’s Forged series.

Kyle of Forever Rad has been a go-to performance customizer and parts manufacturer for the PowerPlus platform since its inception, whose grassroots passion for the PowerPlus and painstaking attention to detail have changed the perception of what a performance bagger can be.

Satya Kraus of Kraus Motor Co. is, simply put, the number one name in performance V-twin components for well over a decade. You name it, they make it – and they make it good. Anything they touch will be mean, fast, and ultra-clean.

The Bike

Announced in January this year, the new Chieftain PowerPlus combines bold, aggressive styling with cutting-edge rider assist technologies never before offered in an American V-Twin motorcycle. At its core, the new PowerPlus 112 engine delivers instant acceleration and sustained high-speed performance beyond the limits of traditional American V-Twins. Performance refined and proven in the most demanding of environments with championship wins in the King Of The Baggers race series.