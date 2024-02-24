Injured MXGP Mattia Guadagnini will miss opening round of 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship

GUADAGNINI TO MISS MXGP SEASON OPENER IN ARGENTINA FOLLOWING TRAINING INCIDENT

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider and MXGP talent Mattia Guadagnini will not participate in the opening round of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship in Patagonia-Argentina, due to injuries sustained in a crash during pre-season training in the South of France.

Guadagnini was promptly transferred to the nearest local hospital for check ups, where he was diagnosed with a fractured shoulder blade, and soft tissue injuries to his lower arm. The latter required minor surgery, which was successfully carried out this morning. The medical team has conducted comprehensive functionality tests, revealing no damage to nerves or tendons, with positive forecasts for a full recovery of the arm. However, the timeline for this recovery remains undetermined at this stage.

Guadagnini is expected to be discharged from the hospital within 48 hours, with plans to return to Belgium for further assessments and a second opinion on his injuries to establish a clearer recovery timeframe. As a result, participation in the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina has been ruled out, with further examinations required to provide an indication of when he might return to racing.

Rasmus Jorgensen, Team Manager of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, stated: “This is a setback for Mattia and the team, but we are relieved that his injuries are not as severe as initially feared. Our focus now is on his recovery and ensuring he receives the best possible care. We appreciate the concern and support from the MXGP community and will provide updates as we learn more about Mattia’s condition and expected return to racing.”

Further information regarding Guadagnini’s recovery progress and expected return to competition will be shared in due course. The team wishes Mattia a swift and full recovery and looks forward to his return to the MXGP circuit.