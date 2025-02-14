Love motorcycles? Love speed? Love beautiful fast motorbikes? Wave the checkered flag then for Total Motorcycle’s Interactive Friday: Motorcycle Speed & Beauty week! We engage our 100,000 followers on TMW and across our social media sites and ask them what’s your Need for Speed? How fast have you pinned the needle? Was yours 50 mph (<80km/h) or 250mph (402km/h) or something in between? 12,100 readers said Pedal to the metal!

Let’s keep Blazing a trail here and talk about why do you think the original 1969 Honda CB750K motorcycle design still so beautiful today? Symmetry? Colors? Design? Simplicity? Timeless? Rose-colored Glasses? Memories? A perfect blend of paint steel and chrome? What do you think? The line-4 engine was a revolution of the era and definitely powerful enough to Burning rubber with!

Moving ahead at Full throttle, did you see that video we posted yesterday? Wow, now that’s a FAST ride cornering video! Crazy motorcycle riders. It’s below in this post so you won’t miss out. Talk about Speeding like a bullet!

…and to get you Rocketing down the road, you had to answer our poll… Q1. What year did you learn to ride? and Q2. What do you remember about your motorcycle course? For me, it’s 1991 and Learning to ride UP AN INCLINE from a STANDING start… argh. Failed x4 on that one. lol. Plus, I had no idea how many different names around the world!! Check this out:

United States: The Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) offers the Basic RiderCourse.

United Kingdom: Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course.

Canada: Canada has the Motorcycle Safety Course.

Australia: Pre-learner Course and Rider Training Course.

Germany: Führerschein für Motorräder (Motorcycle License Course).

Japan: They have the 大型自動二輪免許 (Large Motorcycle License) courses, which include both practical and written components.

France: Known as the Permis moto, with courses that include theory and practical lessons.

Italy: Referred to as the Patente A (Motorcycle License A), with various categories based on the power of the motorcycle.

India: Known as the Motorcycle Training Course

Brazil: They have the Curso de Formação de Motociclistas (CFM)

South Africa: Known as the Motorcycle Rider Training

Spain: Known as the Curso de Formación de Moto (Motorcycle Training Course)

Netherlands: The Rijbewijs A courses

Sweden: They offer the Motorcykelkörkort course

New Zealand: The Motorcycle Safety Foundation NZ.

Singapore: The Class 2B, 2A, and 2 Motorcycle Courses

Philippines: Known as the Motorcycle Riding Course

Switzerland: The Motorradgrundkurs (Basic Motorcycle Course)

Norway: They offer the Trafikalt Grunnkurs and Motorcycle Rider Training

Thailand: The Motorcycle Training Course, offered by Department of Land Transport.

Malaysia: Known as the Basic Motorcycle Riding Course (B2 License) for motorcycles below 250cc and the B Full License for larger bikes.

South Korea: They have the Motorcycle License Training

Mexico: The Curso de Capacitación para Motociclistas

Russia: The Мотошкола (Motorcycle School) courses

Argentina: The Curso de Capacitación para Motociclistas (Motorcycle Training Course)

Turkey: The Motorcycle License Course

Portugal: Known as the Carta de Condução de Motociclos

Greece: They offer the Εκπαίδευση Μοτοσυκλετιστών (Motorcycle Training Course)

Finland: The Moottoripyöräkoulutus (Motorcycle Training Course)

Vietnam: They have the Khóa đào tạo lái xe mô tô (Motorcycle Training Course)

Indonesia: Known as the Kursus Mengemudi Sepeda Motor

Czech Republic: The Autoškoly (Driving Schools) offer motorcycle training courses

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Fast Rider Survey! How fast have you rode? 🏍️💨

A. <50 mph (<80km/h)

B. 80 mph (126km/h)

C. 100 mph (160km/h)

D. 125 mph (200 km/h)

E. 150mph (241km/h)

F. 175mph (282 km/h)

G. 200mph (322 km/h)

H. 250mph (402km/h)

I. Other

Photo: 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R ABS

Why do you think this motorcycle design still so beautiful today?

Symmetry? Colors? Design? Simplicity? Timeless? Rose-colored Glasses? Memories? A perfect blend of paint steel and chrome? What do you think?

Wow, now that’s a FAST ride cornering video! Crazy motorcycle riders.🤪

Have a speedy Thursday Night

Add a caption!

Q1. What year did you learn to ride?

Q2. What do you remember about your motorcycle course?

I had no idea how many different names around the world!!

