Introducing the 2022 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team

The Beta Race team heads into 2022 with the support of new title sponsor Liqui Moly. The Liqui Moly Beta Racing team introduces a few new riders and returns familiar faces to their lineup. The West Coast team had a successful year that was highlighted by Joe Wasson’s NHHA Championship. Wasson returns and will continue to ride a Factory 480 RR in his NHHA title defense and at the Best in the Desert series. Also returning to the team is Zane Roberts, who also rides the Factory 480 in the National Hare and Hound. Additionally, Roberts will compete in the West Hare Scrambles. The third rider on the west coast team is Dare DeMartile. Dare raced a few rounds in the WORCS & NGPC last year for Beta Racing, but this will be his first full year as a factory rider for Beta USA. The East Coast team brings on three new riders to the factory team. Jonathan Johnson, who won the XC3 GNCC title will step up to the XC2 class and will also race the Pro2 class at the National Enduro on a Factory 250 RR. Joining Johnson on the team is Evan Smith. He too will be competing in the GNCC XC2 class on the Factory 250. Smith will race in the Pro1 class at National Enduro aboard a Factory 390 RR. Rounding out the East Coast team is Jason Lipscomb, who will battle in the XC3 class on a Factory 125 RR. “We are very happy with the team heading into 2022. We have great race bikes, team technicians, and talented riders. In the west, we have veteran guys returning that can win any race they enter. And the east team is loaded with talent, I’m excited to get the season underway and chase championships.” said Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager.