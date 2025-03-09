Jorge Martin kicks off pre-booking for the Aprilia Tuono 457

AT THE MILAN MOTOPLEX, THE MOTOGP WORLD CHAMPION AUTOGRAPHS THE TUONO 457, AS ORDERS OPEN FOR ONE OF THE MOST EAGERLY-AWAITED BIKES OF THE SEASON.

Milan, 7 March 2025 – The MotoGP world champion, Jorge Martin, arrives in Milan to mark the launch of pre-orders for the new Aprilia Tuono 457.

For shoppers in the city centre and MotoGP fans alike, meeting the World Champion in the Piaggio Group showroom in the heart of Milan, just steps away from the Duomo, was a wonderful surprise.

Jorge, who is recovering from an accident before getting back to racing with the number 1 on his Aprilia RS-GP, autographed the Tuono 457, one of the most hotly-anticipated motorbike releases of 2025, above all by young riders.

The inception of the Aprilia Tuono 457 was inspired by the desire of young riders to enjoy the bike and have fun. This incarnation of the Tuono is the most rebellious, irreverent of all time, and whilst maintaining the characteristic values of all Tuono bikes, it stands out from the crowd with its record-breaking power/weight ratio (159 kg dry weight for 35 kW), the maximum for a bike that can be ridden with an A2 licence. A real sports bike with handlebar, the Tuono 457 is extremely fun, dynamic and satisfying, whilst remaining easy to handle and accessible to all.

From a technical perspective, the bike is also top-of-the-range, thanks to its aluminium frame (unique in this segment) and superior electronics that include the Ride by Wire accelerator, three Riding Modes, ABS and traction control. The new 47.6 HP twin-cylinder engine boasts a torque of 43.5 Nm, 82% of which is available at just 3,000 rpm, for the ultimate in enjoyment on all roads.

The Aprilia Tuono is now available for pre-order, and to get hold of one of the very first models, up until 28 March