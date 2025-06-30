Josh Herrin sweeps the Ridge with back-to-back wins and takes championship lead

Reigning Superbike Champion extends win streak to four aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R, taking over the points lead.

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 29, 2025 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati) continued his domination aboard the Ducati Panigale V4 R during round four of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship, scoring a double victory at Ridge Motorsports Park.

With his sweep at Road America four weeks ago, the 34-year-old Glendale, Calif., native now has four straight wins, a career first for Herrin. He also took the overall point lead after four of nine rounds.

During qualifying Friday at the 2.47-mile track, Herrin secured a front-row start after laying down a 1:40.081—just 0.084 of a second behind pole-sitter Jake Gagne and 0.094 ahead of Hayden Gillim. That tight margin set the tone for what would become one of the most thrilling weekends of the season.

Saturday’s Race 1 was a showcase of determination and strategy as Herrin battled closely with five-time champion Cameron Beaubier and Gagne in the early stages. By mid-race, Herrin had created a 1.5-second gap over Beaubier, but he clawed back the lead on lap 12 of 16. Unfazed, Herrin regrouped and retook the lead on lap 15, holding off Beaubier in a tense final lap to win by just 0.194 seconds. The victory marked Herrin’s third-straight Superbike win and put him into the championship lead by three points.

Sunday’s Race 2 saw Herrin in complete control. After taking the holeshot from the front row, he led every lap of the 16-lap race and crossed the line 5.197 seconds ahead of second place. The result marked Herrin’s fourth consecutive win of the season and 20th career MotoAmerica Superbike victory, placing him ninth on the all-time AMA Superbike win list.

With momentum clearly on his side, Herrin is now eight points ahead of Beaubier in what has become one of the tightest Superbike title fights in recent memory.

2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standings After Round Four:

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati), 159

P2 – Cameron Beaubier, 151

P3 – Jake Gagne, 125

P4 – Bobby Fong, 117

P5 – Richie Escalante, 81

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati – #1)

“It was a weird Saturday. I don’t know what was going on after that win. I lost focus and slowed down too much. I thought I had a good cushion, and over-slowed, and Cam (Beaubier) caught up. It was weird. I was obviously happy for the win, but that race was not anything like today (Sunday).

“The team did a lot of work Saturday night to help me feel more comfortable on the brakes, because Cam obviously was catching me a lot on the brakes. And we got it again. I’m stoked. Four wins in a row is huge. Now I’m going into Laguna with more momentum than I’ve ever had on a Superbike and more confidence than I’ve ever had. I’m happy to go to Laguna and happy to get home and see my kiddos—that’s for sure.”

Round five of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will take place July 11–13 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.