Liqui Moly Beta Race Team Brings Trio of Riders to ﻿Hangtown MX for the Pro Motocross Series ﻿

May 31, 2025 Michael Le Pard News

The Liqui Moly Beta Race Team is set to make its Pro Motocross debut at Round 2 of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. The team will have a three-rider lineup with Benny Bloss, Bryson Gardner, and Dare DeMartile piloting the Beta 450 RX machines at the iconic Hangtown Motocross Classic. Benny’s teammate, Mitchell Oldenburg, is recovering from a hip injury he sustained at the last round of the Supercross series and will miss the Pro Motocross season. The Beta Race team will race three Pro Motocross events this year: Hangtown, Thunder Valley, and High Point.

Benny Bloss, coming off a strong Supercross season, brings experience and consistency to the team. Known for his smooth riding style and resilience, Bloss is eager to get back on the bike and race these select Outdoor Nationals.

Local Central Coast native Bryson Gardner returns to familiar terrain. Gardner has been spending the year testing the 450 RX, providing feedback for the Supercross team. He’ll look to use that experience and his knowledge of Hangtown to his advantage at round two.

Completing the trio is Dare DeMartile, a Northern California standout and fan favorite. DeMartile’s raw speed and determination adds even more depth to the Liqui Moly Beta roster. Though most of his racing comes at the WORCS and NCPG series, DeMartile definitely knows his way around a moto track.

“We’re excited to bring three strong riders to Hangtown at our Pro Motocross debut,” said Carlen Gardner, Liqui Moly Beta Race Team Manager. “Benny, Bryson, and Dare all bring unique strengths, and we’re confident they’ll showcase what the Beta 450 RX is capable of on one of the most demanding tracks in the series.”

Two-time AMA National Motocross Champion & Beta Ambassador, Zach Osborne, will also be at Hangtown in the Beta pit area signing autographs. Stop by and say hello.
