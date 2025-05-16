Liqui Moly Beta’s Roberts Earns the Podium at Round 5

The fifth round of the AMA National Hare and Hound Championship brought the series to Winnemucca, Nevada, for the inaugural Blazing Saddles 100 National hosted by Whatever Motorcycle Club. Set in the heart of Northern Nevada’s high desert, the venue delivered a fast and unforgiving course made even more brutal by relentless wind and dust.
Zane launched off the line determined, but came off the gate in second place. Even from that position, visibility was nearly nonexistent. Despite the early setbacks, the Liqui Moly Beta rider dug deep and mounted a charge during the second half of the race, relentlessly chasing down the front runners. Zane crossed the line in third overall, with the top three separated by only 30 seconds — a tight finish that reflects how close the racing has become this season. With consistent podiums and race-winning pace, Roberts now sits second in the championship standings as the series heads into Round Six in Jericho, Utah. The fight for the 2025 NHHA crown is heating up, and the Liqui Moly Beta team remains firmly in the hunt.
Results:
Zane Roberts » 3rd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“This weekend’s Hare and Hound was one of the dustiest and windiest I’ve ever seen. I knew the start would be crucial, and I did everything I could to grab the holeshot, but ended up second off the line. Even from there, the dust was blinding and made it tough to push the pace. I lost a position and had a couple of crashes on the first loop that set me back about a minute. I spent the rest of the race chasing down the front two. I got close a few times and made several attempts to take second, but the dust made passing nearly impossible. While it’s frustrating to come up short, the top three were within 30 seconds of each other, which gives me confidence that we’re right there and capable of fighting for more wins.”
