Lots of work for Aprilia Racing in Jerez

MARCO BEZZECCHI AND LORENZO SAVADORI, SUBBING FOR JORGE MARTÍN, WILL NEED TO GO THROUGH Q1
The first day of practice at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto proved to be a demanding one for the Aprilia Racing riders. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori did not manage to earn their way straight through to Q2, so they’ll have to tackle Q1 on Saturday.
Marco Bezzecchi, continuing to progressively adapt to the RS-GP25, finished the morning FP1 session in thirteenth place. For the afternoon practice session, the Italian rider was unable to get in an ideal time attack, partly due to some yellow flags which kept him from improving any further. In any case, Bezzecchi finished the session in twelfth place, just missing an automatic spot in Q2.
Lorenzo Savadori, back on the track to stand in for Jorge Martín, exploited Friday to continue his work developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished the practice session in twenty-second place, so he will also be going through Q1 on Saturday.
We made some improvements over the course of the day, although I can never manage to be competitive enough in my time attacks. Unfortunately, there were yellow flags again in my second time attack, so I wasn’t even able to improve a bit more. I would have needed just one tenth of a second to go through to Q2. In any case, there was a bit of improvement, but we are still far off, so we’ll need to work hard this evening to find some technical solutions.
We tried a few upgrades today and we clearly still need to sort some things. Anyway, when you try new things, you have to fine tune all the elements – the electronics package, geometries, and setup. We saw some good signs, and we’ll continue to test these new elements throughout the weekend to try and improve the RS-GP25.
It was an intense day and certainly not a simple one in Jerez. Marco is continuing his progress adapting to the RS-GP25 and, although there have been some small steps forward, the yellow flags unfortunately did not help in the time attack. With Lorenzo, we are focusing on testing some upgrades, collecting useful data. However, we are aware that we’ll need more time to fine tune the parts we’ve tested. We’ll work hard this evening to try and be as ready as possible on Saturday.
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
E-RACER MOTORCYCLES: TWO NEW SPECIALS BASED ON THE CALIFORNIAN MANUFACTURER ZERO MOTORCYCLES E-Racer Motorcycle presents two new Specials based on Zero Motorcycles: the Edge, a Zero SR / F Cafe Racer and the RUGGED […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – December 13. Andrea Iannone enjoyed a day with his fans last week, thanks to an invitation from Suzuki Italy to attend the Motorshow of Bologna Expo, where the Team SUZUKI […]