Lots of work for Aprilia Racing in Jerez

The first day of practice at Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto proved to be a demanding one for the Aprilia Racing riders. Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori did not manage to earn their way straight through to Q2, so they’ll have to tackle Q1 on Saturday. Marco Bezzecchi, continuing to progressively adapt to the RS-GP25, finished the morning FP1 session in thirteenth place. For the afternoon practice session, the Italian rider was unable to get in an ideal time attack, partly due to some yellow flags which kept him from improving any further. In any case, Bezzecchi finished the session in twelfth place, just missing an automatic spot in Q2. Lorenzo Savadori, back on the track to stand in for Jorge Martín, exploited Friday to continue his work developing the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished the practice session in twenty-second place, so he will also be going through Q1 on Saturday.