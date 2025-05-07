Lugo Looms for MXGP Round Eight

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen knows the Jorge Prado venue well from last year and is looking forward to capitalizing on his previous experience. His goal this weekend is simple: maintain consistency across all three races and push for a spot on the podium. Teammate Maxime Renaux approaches Lugo with a focus on recovery as he is still nursing a few injuries. Although he’s not quite at peak fitness, Renaux is determined to make the most of this new track. He’s adopting a smart strategy, aiming for solid starts and to keep the bike on two wheels all weekend. At this point, and in his current condition, the 959 is on a salvage mission and will take what points he can. As for Jago Geerts, racing in Lugo brings a fresh opportunity. He’s excited about a new ‘sandy-ish’ track and arrives with growing confidence in his riding ability on his YZ450FM. With each race, Geerts is finding his rhythm, which could bode well for his performance this weekend. In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant is ready to take on Lugo with a positive approach. He enjoys the technical aspects of the track and is keen to focus on the process rather than just the results. This weekend, he hopes to enjoy his time on track and on the bike. Teammate, Rick Elzinga arrives confident after receiving confirmation that his fractured finger is healing well. After a brief layoff from training during the week due to the injury, the Dutchman will do one day on the bike this week, and is focused on finding his rhythm again. Lastly, the teams’ youngest rider, Karlis Reisulis, is gearing up for another new experience. Although he has never raced in Lugo before, his enthusiasm is evident. Reisulis is focused on personal performance and aims to show what he is capable of this weekend. In addition to the MXGP and MX2 action, De Beats Yamaha supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen is in Lugo for the second round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship. The defending champion dominated the first round of 2025 with a flawless 1-1 performance, even while feeling under the weather. This weekend, the 17-year-old Dutch star arrives with an 8-point advantage over fellow Yamaha rider Shana van de Vlist. At the same time, VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Janis Reisulis will be on the gate for round six of the EMX250 Championship. Fresh off a commanding 1-1 finish in Portugal, where he stretched his lead in the championship out to 12-points, the young Latvian is fully focused on bagging more wins to keep the ball rolling. Maxime Renaux 6th MXGP Championship Standings, 217-points “I’m feeling good. Physically, I feel okay, obviously I would have liked to have had one more week to recover, but I took it easy this week, so I feel pretty good. Lugo is a new track for me. It looks really nice, and I’m looking forward to riding there. I don’t have any expectations going into this weekend. I want to have good starts, and to stay safe. I want to keep the bike on two wheels, mostly to allow my body to heal. That’s the main thing at the moment, so this weekend I will do what I can, and take what comes to me.” Calvin Vlaanderen 9th MXGP Championship Standings, 162-points “⁠I’m staying around Portugal this week, training on some cool tracks in the area getting ready for Lugo. I like the track, I thought it was fun last year, I rode well and had a good flow on the track. My goal this weekend is to ride three strong races and put myself in a position to be on the podium on Sunday afternoon.” Jago Geerts 15th MXGP Championship Standings, 103-points “Obviously it’s a short week in between GP’s, so I’ll only do one day of riding this week, and for the rest it’s just a regular week of training for me. The track in Lugo looks really nice and it’s also a bit sandy so I’m looking forward to ride there. I want to have a good feeling on the bike. I feel like I’m heading in the right direction, so the results should be coming soon.” Thibault Benistant 5th MX2 Championship Standings, 225-points “I had a pretty decent weekend. Mostly recovery focused with only one day on the bike. Lugo is a track that I like. It’s got lots of big jumps with a nice layout, so I like the flow. This weekend, I want to ride the way I know I can, and if I can do that, the results will come.” Rick Elzinga 11th MX2 Championship Standings,141-points “I had a check-up with the doctor this week, to check if all the ligaments were in place in my hand, and they were. So, that was good news. It’s a bit painful, but it’s fine. I just have to put up with it. I will try to get back on the bike during the week, which is something that I need because I have missed some bike time over the past two weeks. I like Lugo. It’s technical and difficult, and I like that. I want to get my starts dialed, start up front and then see what I can do from there.” Karlis Reisulis 13th MX2 Championship Standings, 126-points “⁠I’ve been training and enjoying life, as usual. ⁠⁠From the looks of it, Lugo seems really nice. I’ve never been there, but I like the look of it. My goal this weekend is to ride to my potential and use all of my ability.”