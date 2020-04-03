MAIDSTONE HONDA PROVIDES NHS VOLUNTEER RESPONDERS WITH 20 SCOOTERS

Maidstone Honda supplies 20 Honda PCXs to NHS Volunteer Responders

PCXs to facilitate deliveries of medical supplies and prescriptions

20-strong fleet to alleviate limited delivery capacity in area impacting the most vulnerable

Maidstone Honda will supply 20 Honda PCX scooters to support NHS Volunteer Responders with pharmaceutical deliveries in the local community, answering the nation-wide call to help the NHS help us amidst the pandemic.

Keen to lend a hand in these challenging times, Maidstone Honda has registered 20 PCX scooters for deployment by the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme effective immediately. The best-selling PTW (Powered Two-Wheeler) of 2019 will be pressed into service to deliver prescriptions and medical supplies to members of the local community most at risk from the virus to stay well.

Often the default choice for couriers in urban environments, thanks to its slim form, agile dynamics and large underseat storage space, the PCX will make the perfect, easy-riding partner to Community Response volunteers and NHS Transport volunteers tasked with assisting pharmacies in the fulfilment of prescriptions and the transport of medical goods between NHS services and sites.

If you are an NHS volunteer in need of two-wheel transport assistance in the Kent area, please contact Maidstone Honda by phone on 01622 713950 or via their website www.maidstonehonda.co.uk

Neil Fletcher, Head of Motorcycles at Honda UK: “It’s inspiring how quickly 750,000 people signed-up to NHS Volunteer Responders in the UK. I’m delighted to see Maidstone Honda playing its part at this difficult time, despite being closed for regular business. We wholly endorse their decision to supply the scooters to boost all-important delivery capacity in the local community, ensuring those at high-risk receive the supplies they need.”

Harry Pearce, General Manager of Maidstone Honda: “We’ve been a proud member of the local community since 2013 and want to do what we can to lend a hand. Those at high-risk who have been told not to leave their homes for 12 weeks have it doubly tough, they can’t shop for groceries or collect medical prescriptions so depend on volunteers. It’s these volunteers we’re hoping to mobilise with this fleet of PCXs – it’s the least we could do and I really hope it makes a difference.”

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.hondaengineroom.co.uk/bikes/honda-helping-to-keep-the-nhs-moving/