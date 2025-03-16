Marc Márquez and Ducati keep winning streak alive in Argentine MotoGP

Alex Márquez, second, completes an all-Ducati podium with the Desmosedici GP of the Gresini Racing Team

Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team have won the 12-lap, Argentine Grand Prix sprint race, in what is the second event of the 2025 MotoGP season. Since the inception of the Sprint and GP formula, Marc is the first rider to win the first three races of the season. At Termas de Río Honda, his teammate Francesco Bagnaia was third at the chequered flag.

Márquez enjoyed a perfect start from pole position, which he had secured in the morning courtesy of the new outright lap record of the track (1’36.917); he stayed in the lead for the whole encounter and broke his brother’s resistance in the final laps. From fourth place on the grid, Bagnaia consolidated his third position as the race progressed, but was unable to bridge the gap to the duo ahead.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will resume proceedings tomorrow morning at 10:40 local time (GMT -3) for the warmup session, with the 25-lap, Argentine Grand Prix race that will get underway at 15:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“I was expecting this type of race today. I knew Alex (Márquez) was very competitive and he pushed me to the limit until the end. In the final laps, with the grip fading, I pushed a bit more because I saw the conditions were good, but tomorrow’s race will be a long one and I expect a very competitive Alex, and Pecco always makes a step forward on Sunday. I feel fast with the medium tyre, but we still need to decide which tyre to use; we’ll check the data to understand the actual drop of the soft tyre and then we’ll choose. A good start will be crucial, and we’ll need to manage the tyre wear, especially in the left-hand corners where there are more bumps.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“I felt better and the result had a better taste, as I haven’t always felt comfortable at this track. In the end, third place is a good result. We know we need something more but we’re narrowing the gap down to the two ahead, so we need to continue in this direction. It’s clear where we’re losing time, specifically at turns six and eleven, and now we need to make a step forward ahead of tomorrow, but we remain calm and collected.”