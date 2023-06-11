Meticulously groomed & ripped Talkessel circuit returns results for Yamaha

Janis Reisulis Victorious in Germany

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis continued his impressive run of form at the sixth round of the EMX125 Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany. After finishing second in Race One, the 15-year-old Latvian star struck back with a dominant race win in Race Two to secure his third overall victory of the season. He now leads the EMX125 Championship by 21-points over Mathis Valin. At the same time, Julius Mikula overcame adversity to finish ninth overall.

Riding Yamaha’s cutting-edge GYTR kitted YZ125, Reisulis got off to a strong top-three start in the first race and quickly his sights on the early race leader Valin. Showing great progress in the development of his race craft, the young Latvian didn’t take any risks and rode a smart race to finish second in Race One.

At the same time, Mikula got off to a decent start but was caught up in a pile-up on the opening lap. Despite the set-back, Mikula remounted his YZ125 at the back of the pack and showed incredible resilience as he charged to an incredible 13th place finish.

The classic Talkessel circuit was meticulously groomed, ripped, and watered ahead of Race Two. Reisulis took the lead on the opening lap and flawlessly maintained it throughout the race, capturing his seventh win of the season with a remarkable 18-second margin. At the same time, Mikula put in an incredible ride back from a mid-pack start to finish seventh.

The EMX125 round in Germany also saw JK Racing Yamaha Supported Team’s Nicolai Skovbjerg make significant progress in his budding racing career. Competing in his first full season in the European EMX125 Championship, thanks to his success in the YZ125 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup last season, the 16-year-old Dane has demonstrated incredible growth since winning the YZ125 Cup last season, and showcased his true potential with a top-three finish in EMX125 Race Two today. After finishing 16th in Race One yesterday and third in Race Two, the young YZ125 rider was classified seventh overall.

Reisulis’ maintains a 100% podium record this season and after three round wins, he now leads the championship by 21-points with four rounds remaining. After missing the first three rounds of the 2023 series through injury, Mikula is 16th in the Championship Standings.

The next round of the EMX125 championship will take place in Lommel, Belgium, on July 22nd and 23rd.