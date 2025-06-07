Misses by just nine thousandths of a second at MotorLand Aragón

The first day of practice at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit proved to be a demanding one for Aprilia Racing. Both Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori will have to tackle Q1 in the hopes of going through to Q2. Bezzecchi had started the day off in a promising way, finishing FP1 in third place and demonstrating a good feeling with the RS-GP25. In the afternoon session, which is the one that decides who will go straight through to Q2, the Italian rider maintained a competitive pace but missed the goal by a hair. Nine thousandths of a second kept him out of the top ten, so he’ll have to go through Q1 on Saturday. Lorenzo Savadori took on a track where he had never before ridden a MotoGP bike. The Italian rider continued his development work on the RS-GP25, finishing the session in nineteenth place, so he’ll also have to go through Q1.