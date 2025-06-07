Misses by just nine thousandths of a second at MotorLand Aragón

MARCO BEZZECCHI, ELEVENTH, AND LORENZO SAVADORI, NINETEENTH, TO GO THROUGH Q1
The first day of practice at the MotorLand Aragón Circuit proved to be a demanding one for Aprilia Racing. Both Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori will have to tackle Q1 in the hopes of going through to Q2.
Bezzecchi had started the day off in a promising way, finishing FP1 in third place and demonstrating a good feeling with the RS-GP25. In the afternoon session, which is the one that decides who will go straight through to Q2, the Italian rider maintained a competitive pace but missed the goal by a hair. Nine thousandths of a second kept him out of the top ten, so he’ll have to go through Q1 on Saturday.
Lorenzo Savadori took on a track where he had never before ridden a MotoGP bike. The Italian rider continued his development work on the RS-GP25, finishing the session in nineteenth place, so he’ll also have to go through Q1.
I’d say that the day went well. My pace isn’t bad, and I felt good straight away with the medium tyre. However, it is true that I struggled a bit more in the final moments with the soft tyre, and that is something that has already happened on other circuits, including Silverstone. Here in Aragón, I struggled a bit more. It was harder to do a time-attack, I made a few mistakes, and I was unable to get in a clean ride. The positive part of being in Q1 is that we’ll have fifteen minutes more to work and that could be valuable for us. We’ll try to stay positive because there are still aspects which went extremely well.
We are continuing with the testing and, in fact, performance is improving because the solutions we’re trying are beginning to return concrete results. Hopefully, we’ll be able to let Marco test them soon too. I had only ever ridden in Aragón in 2018 with Superbike, so this morning I needed a bit of time to get my bearings. The bike is not doing badly, although we haven’t made a huge step forward with the soft tyres, so we still have work to do there. At the moment, the grip on the track is low.
We really got close to Q2 with Marco and that confirms that the feeling is there and that the pace is extremely good. It’s a shame about those nine thousandths of a second, but the base is solid and we can work well ahead of Saturday. The focus for Lorenzo remains development. Every session is a precious opportunity to gather information and continue growing the RS-GP25.
