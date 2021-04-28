MotoGP Jerez Brings Painful Memories for Suzuki’s Alex Rins

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 28.

The fourth round of the fast and furious 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship will take place this weekend at the well-known and well-loved circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto.

Joan Mir comes into the Spanish GP fresh from a great podium, achieved last time out in Portugal. The Mallorcan battled his way through to take an important rostrum spot, Suzuki’s first of the season, with third place. Mir is a fan of the Jerez track, even though it hasn’t always been kind to him in the past. However, a previous podium in Moto3 and a fifth place in the MotoGP™ class here last year show that he has plenty of potential to bring another top finish home.

Alex Rins also has some painful memories from the circuit, as it was the scene of his nasty shoulder injury last year, but in 2019 he achieved a second place and it’s a track he really enjoys. Rins will be looking to put a troublesome Portuguese GP behind him where he crashed out after a brilliant battle at the head of the race. He is determined to really kick start his season with a podium at home in Spain.

The Circuit of Jerez – Angel Nieto is nestled on the outskirts of the city famous as the birthplace of sherry. With its rich Andalucian culture, glorious spring sunshine and lovely scenery it’s always a highlight of the early part of the season. The track itself was built 35 years ago and the complex layout of tight turns coupled with sweeping bends and a couple of short straights always makes for an enticing event.

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“During the last race weekend in Portugal we were able to show our potential really well; Alex had an unfortunate DNF, but he was fighting at the front for the whole race, and Joan managed a really nice podium place. We know we have a strong bike and two strong riders, and we’re hoping to show this more and more with every race weekend. Now we’re in Jerez, a circuit which both riders like and which could also be well suited to our bike, so we’re really keen to see what we can do this weekend.”

Joan Mir:

“I was really pleased to be on the podium in Portugal, and I want to match this result and better it, my goal is to be in the top three every race if possible! Here at Jerez I think our bike can be strong, and it’s a circuit I like a lot, but I’m also expecting the competition level to be really high – even more than normal – because all the riders know this circuit very well and in general the level is extremely high this year. But as usual I will aim to put in the best performance possible and bring Suzuki a nice result and a bunch of points.”

Alex Rins:

“It’s so nice to arrive here in Jerez in good shape, last year was very hard with my injury and it’s a great feeling to come back here fully fit. I’m confident with the way the bike is working at the moment, and this is a circuit that I like a lot. For sure it will be a very intense weekend with a lot of riders being very competitive, but I’m excited to put any bad memories behind me and get a great result.”