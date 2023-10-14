MotoPlex Daytona Opens with all-encompassing solution for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts

MotoPlex Daytona is committed to providing an all-encompassing solution for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts. Beyond sales, the dealership offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, repair, and accessory installation by factory-trained technicians. Aligned with the Piaggio Group brands, MotoPlex Daytona arrives to support Aprilia brand with its mix of street, sport, and adventure model offerings, just in time for the arrival of an entry-level Aprilia RS 457, which promises to bring many new customers to the brand. The dealership displays the range of iconic Moto Guzzi motorcycles, known and loved for their celebrated V-twin engines and Italian soul, synonymous with their unmistakable style and character, and recent arrival of the first water-cooled “compact-block” Moto Guzzi V100 platform. With the Piaggio and Vespa brands, premium and approachable transportation meet the street with timeless style, known reliability, and charm, in scooter options that range from electric options and displacements that span from 50cc to over 500cc. “Our goal is to create a community around the love of riding. Whether you are a seasoned motorcyclist or someone looking to make their first purchase, we are here to offer personalized service that meets all your needs,” says Buck Brown, General Manager of MotoPlex Daytona.