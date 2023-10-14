MotoPlex Daytona Opens with all-encompassing solution for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts

MOTOPLEX DAYTONA OPENS ITS DOORS AS THE REGION’S ONLY PIAGGIO-EXCLUSIVE FLAGSHIP, WITH APRILIA, MOTO GUZZI, PIAGGIO AND VESPA BRANDS
A DESTINATION FOR MOTORCYCLISTS WORLDWIDE, DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, NOW HAS AN INJECTION OF ITALIAN TWO-WHEELED VEHICLES, WITH PIAGGIO GROUP MOTORCYCLES AND SCOOTERS
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – 11 OCTOBER 2023 – The Piaggio Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of two-wheeled vehicles, has opened another group-exclusive North American dealership, following the recent arrivals of Montreal, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Idaho Falls, with Daytona Beach, Florida. The location is an evolution of the consumer retail experience, elevated to support the demands of modern customers and passionate owners, which showcases Piaggio Group’s Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio, and Vespa motorcycle and scooter brands. Expanding on dealerships in Naples and Gainesville, MotoPlex Daytona is the third franchise of Adamo Motion, Inc. for Piaggio Group, and the first exclusive MotoPlex destination in Florida.
MotoPlex Daytona is committed to providing an all-encompassing solution for motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts. Beyond sales, the dealership offers a comprehensive range of services including maintenance, repair, and accessory installation by factory-trained technicians. Aligned with the Piaggio Group brands, MotoPlex Daytona arrives to support Aprilia brand with its mix of street, sport, and adventure model offerings, just in time for the arrival of an entry-level Aprilia RS 457, which promises to bring many new customers to the brand. The dealership displays the range of iconic Moto Guzzi motorcycles, known and loved for their celebrated V-twin engines and Italian soul, synonymous with their unmistakable style and character, and recent arrival of the first water-cooled “compact-block” Moto Guzzi V100 platform. With the Piaggio and Vespa brands, premium and approachable transportation meet the street with timeless style, known reliability, and charm, in scooter options that range from electric options and displacements that span from 50cc to over 500cc.
“Our goal is to create a community around the love of riding. Whether you are a seasoned motorcyclist or someone looking to make their first purchase, we are here to offer personalized service that meets all your needs,” says Buck Brown, General Manager of MotoPlex Daytona.
“Our customers have an expectation for a seamless and contemporary retail experience. With MotoPlex Daytona, you have a platform to support this customer journey in a space that is both inviting and functional, with highly trained staff to provide assistance and service to the most passionate riders and Piaggio Group brands,” says Marco d’Acunzo, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas, “We know with the recent opening of other MotoPlex locations, that customers have been in need of this type of retail journey, and the addition of locations like MotoPlex Daytona, we are able to match the enthusiasm of each customer with a complementary environment worthy of our brands.”
Together under one roof the MotoPlex retail concept provides service, accessories, merchandising and entertainment, to give customers a unique global vision of the two-wheeled world. MotoPlex Daytona is located at 566 Ballough Rd, Daytona Beach, FL and joins hundreds of other select Piaggio Group MotoPlex franchises around the world.
