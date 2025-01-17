MV Agusta celebrates its 80th anniversary, a remarkable milestone that tells a unique story of innovation, passion, and success in the world of motorcycling. Since 1945, MV Agusta has been synonymous with excellence in design, engineering, and motorcycle racing. Over eight decades, the Varese-based brand has set new standards for quality and performance, both on the racetrack, with its unmatched record of 75 world titles (38 riders and 37 manufacturers), and on the road, becoming an icon of Italian style and craftsmanship. Since its inception, MV Agusta has embodied the values of innovation, precision, and dedication, crafting models that have entered the mythology of motorcycling. Every motorcycle designed is the result of an enduring passion for performance, technical perfection, and aesthetic exploration — foundational principles of a philosophy that continues to inspire generations of riders and enthusiasts worldwide.

January 19th 1945, the Società Anonima Meccanica Verghera was officially founded in Cascina Costa di Samarate, near today’s Malpensa International Airport, in northern Italy. The Agusta family, a key player in the aviation industry, unable to produce airplanes immediately after World War II, decided to channel its passion for speed and technology into building motorcycles. On, the Società Anonima Meccanica Verghera was officially founded in Cascina Costa di Samarate, near today’s Malpensa International Airport, in northern Italy.

The first MV Agusta-branded motorcycle was officially launched in the fall of 1945 and went down in history as the MV 98. The Agusta family’s love for aviation was clearly reflected in their motorcycles, giving them a true racing soul. With the MV 98, an extraordinary series of victories and successes began, dominating racetracks worldwide for decades. The aviation legacy is evident throughout MV Agusta’s 80-year history. A prime example is the iconic red and silver livery: while the red symbolizes Italy’s motorsport heritage, the silver pays homage to aviation, where wartime planes often left with their aluminum fuselages unpainted to save weight.

The mass production of automobiles in the 1950s and 1960s caused a significant decline in demand for motorcycles as a simple means of transportation. MV Agusta’s response was to develop increasingly innovative, high-performance models distinguished by constant aesthetic research. These bikes sparked desire as aspirational objects, overcoming the diminishing necessity of two-wheeled transportation. This strategy proved successful, thanks in part to the brand’s continued sporting triumphs.

Count Domenico Agusta had a knack for selecting the best riders, many of whom became motorcycling legends: Franco Bertoni, MV Agusta’s first rider, followed by Arcisio Artesiani, Carlo Ubbiali (“The Flying Chinaman”), Leslie Graham, Cecil Sandford, Fortunato Libanori, John Surtees, Mike Hailwood, Gianfranco Bonera, Giacomo Agostini, and Phil Read. During the 30 years of the Agusta era, their victories intertwined with the legacy of legendary MV Agusta production models. The partnership between MV Agusta and Giacomo Agostini remains the most famous in motorcycling history: during his career on Cascina Costa’s bikes, “Ago” won 13 world titles, 18 Italian championships, and 10 Tourist Trophies, becoming the most successful rider in motorcycling history.

MV Agusta’s 80 years are marked not only by countless sporting successes but also by the creation of true collector’s items, highly sought after by enthusiasts worldwide. Examples include the 175 CSS of 1954, nicknamed “Disco Volante, the 1973 750 S “America”, the legendary F4 launched in 1997, whose variants have captivated generations of motorcyclists, and the iconic Brutale, still considered the epitome of naked bikes. In 2010, with the F3 — the world’s first motorcycle to feature a counter-rotating crankshaft — MV Agusta adopted a technical solution that revolutionized handling and stability in mid-sized sports bikes.

Recent history has been marked by models such as the Rush, Dragster, Turismo Veloce, and Superveloce, each embodying the brand’s DNA of innovation, performance, and beauty. In 2024, MV Agusta took another bold step forward with the Enduro Veloce, redefining the adventure bike segment with a project that combines performance, advanced technology, and sophisticated design.

MV Agusta’s creations are not only milestones in motorcycling but also recognized as true works of art. Some have earned places in the world’s most renowned design and art museums.

The Superveloce, unveiled in 2018, with its neo-retro aesthetic which stunned the world was chosen by American artist Daniel Arsham to create six of his “modern relics.” The artist selects icons of contemporary pop culture and reworks them using his erosion technique, transforming them into objects that merge classic aesthetics with a forward-looking perspective. In 2024, the Superveloce Arsham, the most exclusive motorcycle in history, was showcased in the Arsham 3024 exhibition during the Venice Biennale.

The name Superveloce evolved further in 2024 with the final version of the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro. Produced in just 500 units, this motorcycle was instantly hailed as “the world’s most beautiful bike.” Its beauty inspired Hollywood director Nicholas Winding Refn, who created a short film titled “Beauty Is Not A Sin,” selected for the Venice Film Festival’s official lineup — the first commercial project ever to achieve this honor.

“Motorcycle Art,” the slogan that accompanies MV Agusta, embodies the artistic and artisanal dimension of the brand, elevating it beyond mere motorcycle manufacturing to a true factory of dreams on two wheels, upholding authentic Made in Italy as a core value.

Today, MV Agusta looks to the future with the same pioneering spirit that has defined its legacy. With a focus on technological innovation, connectivity, and strengthening relationships with dealers and customers, the brand continues to create unique motorcycles that seamlessly blend tradition and modernity.

As a tribute to this glorious history, MV Agusta has crafted the 2025 Collezione Ottantesimo, unveiled last November at EICMA. The Centro Stile MV Agusta redesigned the historic logo for this occasion, replacing the traditional emblem on all motorcycles in the collection.

The six celebratory models (800 Series 3-cylinder range: Brutale RR Ottantesimo, Dragster RR Ottantesimo, F3 RR Ottantesimo, and Superveloce S Ottantesimo – 1000 Series 4-cylinder range: Brutale 1000 Ottantesimo and Brutale 1000 RR Ottantesimo), all produced in a limited series of just 500 units, are identifiable by a laser engraving, “1 of 500,” located either on the steering plate or on the tank protection plate, depending on the model. Each motorcycle dedicated to the 80th Anniversary comes with its respective certificate of authenticity.

The 80th Anniversary Collection celebrates a glorious history of passion, success, and performance that, over 80 years, has brought true Made in Italy to the top of the world more times than anyone else. It has gifted works of art in the form of motorcycles and made generations of enthusiasts and lovers of design, mechanics, and beauty dream and fall in love, always staying true to its vision.

Luca Martin, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., stated: “Being part of MV Agusta during such a significant year in its history is a unique emotion and a great responsibility. This milestone is not only a tribute to our legacy but also a commitment to the future: to continue innovating while maintaining the values that have made MV Agusta a global icon. We are proud to represent Italian excellence, recognized last December at Montecitorio with the ‘100 Italian Excellences’ award, a testament to our craftsmanship, exclusivity, and passion. Every MV Agusta motorcycle in the world comes entirely, and solely, from our beautiful factory on the shores of Lake Varese. The knowledge of working in the only place where these dreams take shape is a source of immense pride for all of us.”