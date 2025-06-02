MXGP Germany: De Wolf back on the podium at season halfway mark

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing returned to form at the halfway point of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, with Kay de Wolf landing on the podium at the MXGP of Germany. Held at the historic Talkessel Teutschenthal circuit – a hardpack classic in the heart of Saxony-Anhalt – the tenth round of the season served up a mix of dry, rutted terrain and late-race mud after a dramatic weather shift on Sunday.

Blue skies and warm 24-degree conditions greeted the riders early in the day, with de Wolf and Everts showing pace despite tricky starts in qualifying. De Wolf pushed from outside the top ten in the first moto, steadily working his way up to finish a hard-earned seventh. Meanwhile Everts started strong and held sixth throughout the race – with both riders showing patience and precision on the slick, fast surface.

But the real shake-up came between races, as a heavy downpour transformed the track into a sticky, technical test for the second moto of the day. De Wolf capitalised brilliantly on the changing conditions, launching into third by the end of lap one and managing the race, as others faltered. He was promoted to second late in the moto and held strong to the flag, securing a P3 overall with 7-2 scores.

Everts, meanwhile, navigated the treacherous conditions with trademark composure. Despite a mid-pack start, he picked his way into eighth and survived a late scare – tagging the rear wheel of a back marker – to maintain his position. His 6-8 finishes earned him sixth overall and solid points towards his championship campaign.

De Wolf remains third in the MX2 standings, just 31 points off the lead, while Everts continues to hold fourth. In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Husqvarna sits second overall with 489 points.

As the series heads into the second half of the season, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing is targeting further podiums and a strong push toward the championship finale. Up next is the MXGP of Latvia on the 8th of June.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “Honestly, it was a really tough weekend. I took a hard hit earlier in the event which made things more difficult, but I just kept digging deep and didn’t give up. Saturday wasn’t ideal, and I had to work hard in the first moto to come through the pack. Then the rain before the second race completely changed the track – it was like riding a totally different circuit. But I managed a strong start and rode smart in the mud to bring it home in second, which gave me the podium overall. I’m proud of the effort and happy with the result. Big thanks to the team for sticking behind me – now I’m looking forward to building on this next weekend.”



#26 – Liam Everts: “It was not a bad weekend for me. In the first moto, I had a good start and was able to ride quite consistently in sixth place. The second race was really tricky with the rain – the track changed a lot, and it was not easy to find the right lines. I had a small moment with a back marker but stayed on the bike and finished eighth, so that was okay. Sixth overall is not amazing, but I felt quite good and we are making progress. I’m looking forward to the next one and will keep working.”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Ten:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 45pts; 2. Guillem Farres (Triumph) 37pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36pts; 5. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 32pts; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 29pts; 8. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 28pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:06.569; 2. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 34:08.019; 3. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34:12.234; 6. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 34:16.397; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:17.599;



MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Guillem Farres (Triumph) 36:24.207; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:30.986; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 36:36.315; 7. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 37:16.015; 9. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 37:20.834; 15. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 38:07.194;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 466pts; 2. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 463pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 435pts; 4. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 377pts; 5. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 342pts; 29. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;