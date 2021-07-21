MXGP & MX2 Riders Look Forward to Loket

After an eventful Dutch Grand Prix that saw moments of brilliance from all three of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders and a near-perfect weekend for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team with Jago Geerts going 1-1 for his first Grand Prix win of 2021, and Maxime Renaux taking the MX2 championship lead, both teams are looking forward to building on those positives in Loket, Czech Republic, at round five of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend – July 25th.

Loket is a classic style track that embodies plenty of steep up-hills and as many daunting down-hills. The tracks’ surface is clay which, in dry conditions, puts a big emphasis on throttle control. Old school, hard-packed venues typically suit the high momentum riding style of Jeremy Seewer – a rider that has scored podium finishes at the venue in both MX2 and MXGP classes in the past. The Swiss sensation finished on the second step in MX2 in 2016 and ’17 and was third in MXGP in 2019.

The ’91’ is still sixth in the MXGP Championship Standings thanks to his heroic ride back to 10th after a heavy fall in the final race in Oss, The Netherlands, only three days ago. Teammate Glenn Coldenhoff also had a big crash in Race Two at the Dutch Grand Prix. As a result, the ‘259’ has been taking it easy over the past few days in effort to be back to 100% in Czech. Coldenhoff is seventh in the championship chase, 9-points behind Seewer.

Ben Watson is excited for another Grand Prix inside the premier class fresh off a season best, and career best, top-five finish in Oss. The 24-year-old Brit has been raising eyebrows since his premier class debut last month, where he has already made astonishing progress, bettering his result at every round. Always humble, the ‘919’ remains grateful to contest his first season in the hotly contested MXGP class on the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team and is keen to keep learning as he continues to establish his place at the front of the field.

Watson is currently the best-placed rookie in the MXGP class. He is 10th in the Championship Standings.

Entering the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship on a high, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team hopes to keep up the momentum in the Czech Republic.

Carrying the red plate as the new MX2 Championship leader, Renaux remains focused and unfazed as his goal of two consistent results at every round remains the same. The ‘959’ knows that the season is long, and the main objective is to have the championship lead when it counts most – that will be at the end of the final race at the final round.

Fresh off the top step of the podium, following a convincing double moto Grand Prix win, Geerts has reignited his title run. Riding a wave of confidence, the ‘93’ is aims for more of the same at the next three Grands Prix. The Belgian’s perfect weekend in The Netherlands boosted him to sixth in the MX2 Championship Standings – he is only 2-points from a place inside the top-five and trails the leader, Renaux, by 24-points.

The teams’ MX2 rookie, Thibault Benistant, is also looking forward to racing in Loket, as the compound of the track is like what he grew up on in the south of France. The 18-year-old has the speed to threaten the podium and is currently ninth in the championship chase.

This weekend’s circuit is located 130km west of the country’s capital – Prague – and has been etched into the hillside of Loket – a quaint medieval village that has been made famous by its role in the blockbuster hit – James Bond 007 Casino Royale – back in 2006. Ahead of the MXGP and MX2 World Championship on Sunday 25th, the venue will host the opening round of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship, where Yamaha will be represented by two of the top-three female motocross racers in the world, Nancy van de Ven and Larissa Papenmeier.

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP World Championship, 113-points

“I am feeling surprisingly good after Oss. I feel that my base fitness is really good and strong, so I tend to recover quickly. Just, with four GPs in a row, I need to focus on keeping my mind fresh and strong. I have good memories from Loket. I have finished on the podium in both classes, MXGP and MX2, there.“

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP World Championship, 104-points

“I was of course pretty sore after Oss, but nothing serious and will be good for Loket. I think we will take it a little bit easier, just to be fully ready for Loket. I always like to ride there. It is a really nice track and usually I feel good there.”

Ben Watson

10th MXGP World Championship, 71-points

“It was great to be in the top-five at this stage, but I know what I can do and it’s a matter of just trying to progress and keep improving every weekend. It isn’t going to be easy but I am really happy with where I am at the moment. Loket is a nice track, it’s hard pack but with very small stones so it’s not your traditional hard pack track. It’s a cool place with elevation so I am looking forward to it. My goals are to keep progressing. Even if the results aren’t up there, I need to keep learning and putting myself in a situation where the results can come on their own.”

Maxime Renaux

MX2 World Championship Leader, 141-points

“It feels really good to have my first World Championship red plate. I have to enjoy it but I also know the championship is long and I have to keep my focus on every race. I don’t feel any pressure from being the championship leader because like I said, the championship is still really long and there is no need to have the red plate now. I just need to keep my consistency and get to best start I can. I really like the track in Loket , I have always enjoyed it and I think it’s going to be a nice GP. The plan for this weekend is to have two consistent moto’s and try to get as many points as possible.”

Jago Geerts

6th MX2 World Championship, 117-points

“I’m really happy with how last weekend went. I didn’t expect going 1-1, so for sure it’s a nice confidence boost for me. I will keep working and I will try to keep going like this the next weeks. The track in Loket is special. It’s an old school natural track. It’s pretty fun and the lay out is nice. I am looking forward to racing there.”

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 World Championship, 103-points

“Loket looks a little bit like the south of France. I am not the biggest fan of the hard-pack if I am honest, but of course I will go there and give my best and see where we end up.”