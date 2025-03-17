MXGP of Castilla La Mancha: 1-2 MX2 Podium Lockout

In extreme contrast to the scorching heat of the 2025 season opener in Argentina, temperatures at Spain’s Cózar Motor Ranch circuit took a dramatic plunge on Sunday, dropping to a frigid 3°C. Adding to the challenge, heavy rain on Saturday night drenched the entire venue, leaving deep waterlogged ruts that reshaped the track and tested riders’ skills in Sunday’s races.

In Sunday’s opening moto, both de Wolf and Everts navigated the conditions with speed and style. De Wolf started in fifth position and quickly moved into third on the opening lap. The reigning champion maintained this position throughout, carving through the mud-soaked track as best as he could. A crash on lap 10 cost him valuable seconds, but de Wolf remounted to finish third. Meanwhile, Liam Everts had an explosive start, placing second early on. Displaying remarkable pace, the Belgian rider set the fastest lap of the race at 2:24.502, clocking an impressive speed of 44.844 km/h. Despite his best efforts, he couldn’t close the gap to the leader and crossed the line in second, just over 11 seconds behind Ferruccio Zanchi.

Conditions during the second moto proved to be even more challenging, with deep mud and ultra-rutted lines pushing riders to their limits. Liam Everts took an outstanding holeshot, his first of the season and the ninth of his career, and immediately took control of the race. By the end of the first lap, he had built a 6.2-second lead over de Wolf. His meticulous and methodical approach allowed him to steadily extend his advantage, pulling a remarkable 27-second gap by lap five. Everts maintained his dominance throughout, consistently lapping four to seven seconds faster than the rest of the field. As the rain began to fall again, he continued his commanding ride and crossed the finish line with a massive 40-second lead over de Wolf, securing his sixth career victory and 14th career podium.

De Wolf once again demonstrated his composure, settling into second place early in the race. Despite the worsening conditions, he held a comfortable margin over third place and maintained a steady pace, ultimately securing the runner-up position. His second-place finish ensured a dominant 1-2 result for Husqvarna in both the race and the overall classification.

Following their impressive performances, de Wolf retains the Red Plate as the championship leader with 97 points, while Everts leaps from fourth to second in the standings with 91 points. Husqvarna also strengthened its leading position in the Manufacturers’ Championship with 108 points.

Two rounds down, 18 to go. The team now shifts its focus to the MXGP of Europe at St. Jean d’Angely, France, on March 23rd.

#1 – Kay de Wolf: “It was definitely a challenging weekend with the weather, but I’m really happy to leave with the Red Plate. The conditions were tough – deep mud, heavy ruts – but I gave it everything I had. In the first moto, I focused on staying consistent, but a late mistake cost me some time. Still, I managed to bring it home in third. In the second moto, I pushed harder while keeping things under control, and it paid off. A 1-2 for the team is an incredible result, and I’m really proud of everyone at Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. We’ll keep working and be ready to fight again in St. Jean d’Angely.”



#26 – Liam Everts: “I’m super happy and almost lost for words right now. Just six months ago, I was sitting on the couch at home, unsure if I would ever race again. I worked incredibly hard to get back here, but I didn’t do it alone. The support from my new team has been fantastic, and having our boss, Kay Hennekens, here today makes this 1-2 finish even more special. In these tough conditions, I just focused on letting it flow – something my dad always taught me. It’s an incredible feeling to take this win!”



Results – 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Two:

MX2 – Overall:

1. Liam Everts (KTM) 47pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42pts; 3. Ferruccio Zanchi (Honda) 36pts; 4. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 34pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 32pts; 13. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 16pts;

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Ferruccio Zanchi (Honda) 35:45.345; 2. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 35:56.575; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 37:00.781; 5. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 37:28.379;9. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 38:47.759; 11. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 35:53.753;

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Liam Everts (Husqvarna) 37:08.994; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 38:30.428; 3. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 38:32.287; 4. Simon Längenfelder (KTM) 38:43.970; 15. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 37:14.749;

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 97pts; 2. Liam Everts (KTM) 91pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 78pts; 4. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 71pts; 5. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 71pts; 22. Marc-Antoine Rossi (KTM) 6pts;